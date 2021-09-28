New eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano sends lava down Spanish streets
More than 500 homes across the island of La Palma have been destroyed as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues erupting.
More than 500 homes across the island of La Palma have been destroyed as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues erupting.
As an athlete, I like to eat things like burgers, fried rice, pasta, and tacos for dinner to keep me full and ready for my next workout.
Crisp outsides seal in molten, gooey insides.
I just wish I'd tried it sooner.
Make a moist blueberry crumb cake or gorgeous cinnamon rolls for a crowd-pleasing breakfast without the fuss.
When solar winds interact with Earth's magnetic field, they can create auroras. Strong geomagnetic storms send the lights farther south.
The "small but dangerous storm" is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form.
The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze, which as of Saturday was only 10% contained.
Hurricane Sam weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm on Monday as it continued barreling across the Atlantic, and forecasters are also eyeing three systems that could turn into tropical depressions this week, including the remnants of Peter.
Top commercial and residential water users in Las Vegas metro area listed as Feds declare water shortage and continue predictions of lower levels at Lake Mead.
"Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the highest-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon," emergency services said.The volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since it began erupting last Sunday. La Palma, with a population of over 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.On Friday, authorities evacuated the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been evacuated after the new vent opened up in the flank of the volcano.No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported in the volcano's eruption, but about 15% of the island's economically crucial banana crop could be at risk, jeopardising thousands of jobs.
"The airline will try to recover operations tomorrow if... authorities confirm that favorable conditions exist."
Hurricane Sam continued to swirl in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday with winds of 125 mph, down from a peak of 150 mph on Sunday.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.
A California woman professing to be a shaman who was arrested and charged with igniting the wildfire that has thousands of homes under threat claimed the fire was started inadvertently while she was attempting to boil bear urine, authorities said.
A South Florida woman was startled to see an iguana in her toilet. See how it got removed
Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha
Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe
The man was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital, wildlife officials said.
Human remains found in the belly of a 504-pound alligator were identified as belonging to Timothy Satterlee, who was attacked during Ida flooding.