Eruption in Spain's La Palma is longest running on island, experts say

Marco Trujillo
·1 min read

By Marco Trujillo

(Reuters) - The volcanic eruption on La Palma that has sent spectacular rivers of molten lava running down the slopes of La Cumbre for nearly three months is the longest running on the Spanish island since records began in 1500, experts said on Sunday.

It began on Sept. 19 and Stavros Meletlidis, of the Spanish National Geographic Institute, said that was longer than any eruption on La Palma since records started over 500 years ago.

Residents just wish it would stop so they could return to normal life.

"People are fed up. As a local Palmero I took a break and went to Madrid to get some air," Juan Ernesto Pérez,57, of Los Llanos de Aridane told Reuters.

The red-hot lava that lights up the night sky has been disruptive. According to the Copernicus disaster monitoring programme, lava flows have damaged or destroyed at least 2,650 buildings, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes on the island, part of the Canaries archipelego.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley, Marco Trujillo and Catherine Macdonald; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy snowfall wreaks havoc in Belgrade and much of Serbia

    Heavy snowfall covered Belgrade and much of Serbia on Sunday, hampering traffic, closing the capital’s main airport and disrupting public transportation. Many areas across the country reported power cuts and damages to buildings due to falling trees. The icy conditions saw trucks skidding across the roads and getting stuck while ploughs were being used to pull them out. Much of western Serbia was without electricity as authorities warned against unnecessary travel and appealed to people in Serbia to conserve power.

  • Norwich vs Manchester United, live! How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time, odds, prediction

    Will Ralf Rangnick make it two wins from two games at Manchester United, or will Norwich shock the world?

  • Details of Emmett Till killing still a mystery as probe ends

    The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved.

  • Israel to remove security detail for Netanyahu family

    An Israeli parliamentary committee voted Sunday to stop providing personal security for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife and adult sons, six months after the longtime leader was ousted from power. The decision, which goes into effect Monday, came despite pleas from Netanyahu that his family is regularly subjected to threats on their lives. Netanyahu was unseated from the prime minister's office in June after a constellation of political parties united in their opposition to him succeeded in forming a government without his long-ruling Likud party. The one-time leader, who served as prime minister for 12 consecutive years, is now the opposition leader and continues to have a state-issued security detail.

  • Spanish island volcano eruption hits local record of 85 days

    A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days, becoming the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record Sunday. On Sunday, after several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano suddenly sprang to life again, producing loud explosions and blowing a vast cloud of ash high into the sky. Scientists say volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Spanish experts had initially said the La Palma eruption could last up to three months.

  • Kentucky tornado derails a train in Hopkins County; one car lands on home

    One train car landed in a home, but firefighters on scene said there were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities at the site.

  • ECOVIEWS: Why would fish follow a turtle?

    There is a widespread phenomenon reported in other combinations of animals, a behavior known as the “nuclear-follower foraging association.”

  • Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant

    Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain. VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. It is betting on the U.S. market, where its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model are expected to make their debut next year. The battery plant, Vietnam's first EV battery project is located in central province of Ha Tinh, on a 8-hectare (20 acre) plot.

  • ‘This isn’t the 60s again’: psychedelics business takes off amid culture clash

    Experts fear if psychedelics fall exclusively into the hands of big pharma the industry will follow the same path as legal marijuana, making the rich richer Changes in laws and scientific breakthroughs in psychedelic treatment for depression and anxiety have created a new industry projected to be worth $10.75bn by 2027. Photograph: Yarygin/Shutterstock The Wonderland psychedelic business conference, held recently in Miami, Florida, drew large crowds and big-name keynote speakers – such as former

  • The international quantum race

    The race for quantum supremacy isn't just between tech companies, but between nation-states as well.Why it matters: The first country to produce effective, working quantum computers will have a key advantage in economics, defense and cybersecurity — and the U.S., China, and Europe are all competing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Last month, the Commerce Department added a dozen Chinese companies to a trade bla

  • Michael Strahan Touches Down as He Returns to Earth After Space Flight: 'That Was Beyond'

    "I want to go back," Michael Strahan told Jeff Bezos following his Blue Origin space flight on Saturday

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will spend its first year looking for primordial galaxies, gold-forging explosions, and habitable planets

    NASA is about to launch the world's most powerful space telescope. Webb's first year of science could rewrite the history of the universe.

  • Rocket Lab's Neutron: What Investors Need to Know

    Give SpaceX credit. As we learned last week, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is building its own reusable rocket, called Neutron. Investors first heard about Neutron back in March, when Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck publicly ate (part of) his hat -- thus fulfilling a pledge that he had previously made when disclaiming any interest in building either large rockets, or reusable rockets.

  • A lab worker at Taiwan's leading research institute tested positive for COVID-19 after a mouse that had been infected with the virus bit her

    Taiwan's health officials are investigating if the bite from an infected mouse was responsible for the technician testing positive for COVID-19, reports say.

  • Michael Strahan Flies to Space Alongside Crew — Including Daughter of History-Making Astronaut

    Michael Strahan traveled to space on Saturday in the latest crewed mission from Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin

  • bluebird bio Has Good News on Its Gene Therapies

    Tests of the company's treatments for certain blood disorders are showing promising results. Therapies from other firms are also drawing interest at a hematology convention.

  • 15 Most Valuable Space Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most valuable space companies in the world. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the space industry, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Space Companies in the World. Industry Analysis of Space As if the competition on earth was not enough, the conquest of space has started […]

  • Scientists discover planet 10 times size of Jupiter orbiting superhot massive stars

    Scientists have discovered a planet that is 10 times as large as Jupiter orbiting an ultra-hot, massive pair of stars in another solar system.

  • Strahan flies to space with astronaut's daughter: 'Wow!'

    Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas, sending the capsule on a 10-minute flight with the two VIP guests and four paying customers. It was five minutes and 50 miles (187 kilometers) shorter than Alan Shepard’s Mercury flight from Florida's Cape Canaveral on May 5, 1961.

  • Watch the Blue Origin launch that'll carry Alan Shepard's daughter to space (updated)

    Blue Origin will take Alan Shepard's daughter and GMA host Michael Strahan to suborbital space.