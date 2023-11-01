Erwin High School student arrested for having a gun on campus, charged with felony

ASHEVILLE — An Erwin High School student has been arrested and charged with having a gun on educational property, a Class I felony, officials say.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office took Savion Deshaun Kimble, 18, into custody Oct. 31 without incident, for what officers believe to be “an isolated occurrence,” a sheriff’s office news release said.

Kimble was found in possession of a brown frame, black slide pistol with a flashlight attachment and extended magazine on school property Sept. 27, his arrest warrant states.

According to a message sent to families by Buncombe County Schools, the sheriff’s office received a tip over the weekend that a student brought a gun to school and “immediately began a thorough investigation.”

More: Ex-Henderson County school teacher convicted on aid, abet sex offender on campus charge

Alongside Kimble’s charges, “school discipline will be applied as well,” the message said.

“Thank you to our School Resource Officers, Detectives and school administrators for conducting a complete investigation,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in the news release.

The sheriff’s office and Buncombe County Schools ask that students continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line.

Kimble is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000 bond and has a first-appearance court date of Nov. 21, according to an online jail database.

The Citizen Times reached out to his attorney, Kerry Glasoe-Grant, but did not receive a response before press time.

More: Search warrant: Student brought 'ghost gun' and ammunition to Erwin High School

More: Buncombe Sheriff: Erwin High School student charged in relation to Snapchat threat

Buncombe County Schools spokesperson Stacia Harris said to direct questions to the sheriff’s office, whose spokesperson, Aaron Sarver, told the Citizen Times he cannot “release investigatory information at this time” in response to further questions.

This is not the first incident of a student bringing a gun onto Erwin High School's campus. On Dec. 1, 2022, a student was found with a gun lacking a serial number, called a "ghost gun," and ammunition after being caught by a school resource officer and administrators, according to a sheriff's office search warrant.

In September 2022, an Erwin High student was charged with threatening to "blow a cap" into classmates over social media. The original message, which circulated widely over Snapchat, showed a hand holding a gun, later determined by the sheriff's office to be a stock image.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Erwin High School student arrested for having a gun on campus