Erwin High School teacher arrested, charged with 5 sexual offenses against student

ASHEVILLE - Albert Pavon, a teacher at Erwin High School, has been charged by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit with five sex offenses related to the sexual abuse of a student, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The charges are:

Indecent liberties with a child.

Indecent liberties with a student.

Three counts of felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

Pavon is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the execution of a search warrant at Pavon’s residence in Haywood County, according to the release, and Buncombe County Schools assisted with the investigation.

The investigation continues, and additional charges are possible, according to the news statement.

Pavon is an exceptional children teacher, according to a Buncombe County Schools employee salary database obtained by the Citizen Times. He has an annual salary of $43,658.

Thank you to the Detectives from our Special Investigations Unit for their great team work and investigation into the reported crimes of Albert Pavon who exploited his position of trust within our community,” Detective Sgt. Caleb Hunter, supervisor of the Special Investigations Unit, said in the statement.

This story will be updated.

