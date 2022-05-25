ESA does not anticipate Russian withdrawal from ISS

ESA head Aschbacher attends interview in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sabine Siebold
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josef Aschbacher
    Austrian space researcher and manager, director general of ESA
  • Dmitry Rogozin
    Russian diplomat (1963-)

By Sabine Siebold

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Space Agency does not expect Russia to terminate the joint operation of the International Space Station (ISS) with the West, ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ISS, the largest artificial object in space, has been continuously occupied since November 2000, operated by a U.S.-Russian-led international consortium of five space agencies from 15 countries.

Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, has suggested U.S. economic sanctions, imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could "destroy" ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.

"I do not expect that (Russia terminating the cooperation) for the foreseeable future," Aschbacher said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Swiss Davos, adding that the Russian and Western parts of the ISS could not be split up.

"It is not possible physically or technically to separate the two units because they are linked together. They are like one building - you cannot divide a building into pieces because then it doesn't work any more," the ESA chief said.

"We do need Russia, and Russia needs the Western part, Otherwise the station will not function."

In a live video link from the ISS, ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti told business leaders in Davos that work on the space station was continuing despite the Ukraine war.

"On a personal level, we are all saddened and devastated by the events ongoing and the current conflict," the Italian air force pilot said, adding that, on a professional level, the common commitment to the success of the mission prevailed.

For the future, Europe needs to decide whether it is happy flying to space with Russia or NASA - or if it wants to seek more independence, not only for flights to the ISS, but also beyond to the moon and potentially to Mars, Aschbacher said.

"The big question is: Does Europe want to participate, having its own transport vehicle? ... Do we need our own future space station?," he added, referring to the looming end of the ISS in less than ten years.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Ilze Filks; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Proxy research firm ISS opposes Shopify issuance of founder share to CEO

    Proxy research firm Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending against a proposed by Shopify Inc. to issue one founder share to its CEO Tobi Lütke, Barron's reported on Wednesday. Combined with other securities at the internet commerce company, the founder share would help Lütke hold 40% of the total voting power of all of the company's outstanding shares. In an ISS report seen by Barron's, the firm urged shareholders to vote against the proposal because it "does not meet the exceptional

  • Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Sylvain Chomet’s Animated Feature ‘The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol’

    Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America, Latin America, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Israel, India and Italy, and aboard airlines and ships worldwide, to the animated film The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol, from writer-director Sylvain Chomet. The deal for Chomet’s English-language feature follows SPC’s distribution of his past films The Triplets […]

  • Institutional Shareholder Services Says ‘Vote Against’ Shopify’s Founder Share Proposal

    Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. also opposed the founder share proposal earlier this week.

  • Ukraine's security service summons ex-top officials in ‘coal case’

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has summoned several former top Ukrainian officials for questioning in the so-called "coal case," according to a summons published on the agency's website on May 19.

  • Love, Death, and Robots: The 15 Best Sci-Fi Shorts, Ranked

    We look back over all three seasons of the Netflix animated anthology to pick the 15 best tales. Love, Death, and Robots: The 15 Best Sci-Fi Shorts, Ranked Clint Worthington

  • Bacteria with antibiotic resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say

    Bacteria in Antarctica have been discovered with genes that give them natural antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance and have the potential to spread out of the polar regions, according to scientists in Chile. Andres Marcoleta, a researcher from the University of Chile who headed the study in the Science of the Total Environment journal in March, said that these "superpowers" which evolved to resist extreme conditions are contained in mobile DNA fragments that can easily be transferred to other bacteria. "We know that the soils of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the polar areas most impacted by melting ice, host a great diversity of bacteria," Marcoleta said.

  • 'Bring me a tissue!' Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda open up about their fabled friendship

    'Grace and Frankie' stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda open up about their fabled friendship.

  • Top Gun: Maverick: The Power Of The Naval Aircraft (Featurette)

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • Charlotte-based Premier funnels critical medical supplies to Ukrainian hospitals amid Russian invasion

    For Premier Inc., the push to provide needed medical supplies to Ukraine is far from over. Charlotte-based Premier (NASDAQ: PINC), through its subsidiary S2S Global, began funneling supplies to Ukrainian hospitals weeks ago. Needed supplies range from gloves and isolation gowns to medical equipment.

  • Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott during Texas school shooting press conference

    O’Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor this year, interrupted the press conference.

  • SpaceX set to rattle windows with launch and landing at Cape Canaveral

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set for liftoff on Wednesday, its southern mission set to produce sonic booms when the booster returns to Cape Canaveral.

  • An asteroid 10 times taller than the Statue of Liberty is headed our way

    It looks like yet another Potentially Hazardous asteroid is set to fly by the Earth. The asteroid is 7335 (1989 JA) and it will complete a flyby of the Earth on May 27, at around 10:26 a.m. ET, NASA says. The massive asteroid is estimated to be around 10 times taller than the Statue of … The post An asteroid 10 times taller than the Statue of Liberty is headed our way appeared first on BGR.

  • How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday

    After a successful launch and arrival at the International Space Station, Boeing’s Starliner is set to return to Earth this week. The capsule is expected to begin its descent back to Earth on Wednesday, May 25. If you’re interested in watching the action live, here’s what you need to know to watch Starliner’s return to … The post How to watch Boeing Starliner return to Earth on Wednesday appeared first on BGR.

  • Japan Could Become the Second Country to Put Boots on the Moon

    President Biden’s meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, highlights the countries’ shared goals in space.

  • Want to Know What Cleopatra Smelled Like? Scientists Believe They Have Uncovered the Pharaoh's Signature Scent

    To produce the famous queen's favorite perfume, archeologists experimented with ingredients like desert date oil, myrrh, cinnamon, and pine resin.

  • SpaceX launches 59 payloads, including Spaceflight’s latest breed of orbital tug

    A new type of controllable orbital transfer vehicle built by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. made its debut today when SpaceX sent dozens of satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX’s Transporter-5 mission, which is part of the company’s rideshare program, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:35 p.m. ET (11:35 a.m. PT):to send 59 small spacecraft to space. Minutes after stage separation, the Falcon 9’s reusable first-stage booster made a rare land-based tou

  • Historic WWII shipwrecks off North Carolina attracting invasive lionfish, NOAA finds

    “This fish has venomous spines and may pose a danger to divers and anglers alike.”

  • Musk, the South African, Wants to Make an Important Gesture for Africa

    If Elon Musk has become the world's most influential CEO -- he's undoubtedly the one most closely attached to innovative, revolutionary, atypical and anti-system -- few people realize that the billionaire was born in South Africa, in the midst of the racist apartheid system. Musk also rarely talks about Africa. Recently, when The New York Times published a long article about his past in South Africa, it was his mother, Maye Musk, who lambasted the newspaper in a tweet.

  • *Yorkicystis*, the 500 million-year-old relative of starfish that lost its skeleton

    Reconstruction of the prehistoric *Yorkicystis haefneri* adapted from fossil evidence, created by Hugo Salais (Metazoa Studio). Samuel Zamora, CC BY-NDAfter four years of digging for fossils in a churchyard in York, Pennsylvania, amateur paleontologist Chris Haefner made an intriguing find. “I knew it was worth keeping,” he said. He posted his discovery on Facebook. I spotted his post, and realized it was a major discovery: I study fossil invertebrates at the Spanish Research Council. When I con

  • Memory loss in older age could be reversed by HIV drug

    Memory loss in older age could be restored using a readily available HIV drug, scientists hope, as they plan to begin human trials.