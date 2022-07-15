Is ESAB a Worthy Long-Term Investment?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline, and client alignment. Amid a rocky market quarter overall, Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund's negative returns still outpaced the Russell Midcap Index by a healthy margin in Q1. Try to take some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund mentioned ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1904, ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) is a Maryland, United States-based welding company with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) delivered a -10.51% and it closed at $40.46 per share on July 13, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Mid Cap Fund has to say about ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) has removed Russia from its guidance for 2022, and with the split finalized, we continue to hold both, believing the two new companies are in an excellent position to leverage their business systems to continuously improve operations over time and engage in value-creating acquisitions in their respective industries."

