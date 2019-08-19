How Esautomotion S.p.A. (BIT:ESAU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Esautomotion S.p.A. (BIT:ESAU) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of ESAU, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Esautomotion here.

ESAU is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ESAU seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 3.86x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. ESAU's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, ESAU's share price is trading below the group's average. This supports the theory that ESAU is potentially underpriced.

For Esautomotion, I've compiled three important aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ESAU’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ESAU’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has ESAU's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ESAU? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

