What Is Escalade, Incorporated's (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Doing?

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$17.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$12.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Escalade's current trading price of US$12.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Escalade’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Escalade still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 28%, trading at US$12.88 compared to my intrinsic value of $10.09. This means that the opportunity to buy Escalade at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Escalade’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Escalade generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Escalade, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.2%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Escalade, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ESCA’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ESCA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ESCA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Escalade as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Escalade has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Escalade, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

