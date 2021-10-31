Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.14

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) will pay a dividend of US$0.14 on the 13th of December. The dividend yield will be 3.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Escalade's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Escalade is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 34%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Escalade Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.10 to US$0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 19% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Escalade has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Escalade definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Escalade's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Escalade is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Escalade (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

