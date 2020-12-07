Escalade Sports Expands into Water Sports and Recreation Category with RAVE Sports Acquisition

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade Sports®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA) and global leader in sports, indoor and outdoor recreational equipment and games, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the business and assets of Revel Match LLC, dba RAVE Sports, a brand known for its innovative and high-quality water recreation products. Adding this business to Escalade's existing portfolio expands its powerful stable of recreational brands and positions the Company for continued revenue and profit growth.

RAVE Sports was founded in September 1996 by a team of entrepreneurs with a vision to build a marketing and distribution platform that could quickly take innovative, alternative sport products to the worldwide recreation market. The current RAVE Sports line consists of several consumer and commercial water sports product categories that complement the original mission of the company.

"We see RAVE Sports as a perfect fit for Escalade and look forward to accelerating the brand and enhancing shareholder value by leveraging our knowledge and expertise in design, distribution, manufacturing, and our powerful supply chain network", said Scott Sincerbeaux, Escalade's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction provides dynamic portfolio expansion and signals our entry into the growing water sports market. Category expansion is a critical part of our growth agenda and we view water sports as a significant opportunity. We expect the RAVE acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2021, while further establishing Escalade as a dominant force in the sports recreation marketplace."

"We are excited to join the Escalade family as we take RAVE Sports to the next level. Our shared values and consistent focus on quality and innovation provide us with significant growth potential", said Steve Friswold co-owner of RAVE Sports. "We believe that by combining forces, we will be able to expand our brand awareness and build upon our 25-year history of making water fun."

Escalade will continue to operate the RAVE Sports business out of Eagan, MN.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812-467-1358.

