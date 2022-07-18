Escalating argument between brothers ends in fatal stabbing in Queens apartment

A man fatally stabbed his brother after a fierce argument in Queens Sunday, police said.

The brothers got into a dispute in an apartment building on Jamaica Ave. near Queens Blvd. in Jamaica about 6:30 p.m., cops said.

The argument quickly escalated and the suspect stabbed and slashed his brother in the chest multiple times, police said. The wounded man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police were still working to track the brother down Sunday evening.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.