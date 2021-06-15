De-escalation tactics help resolve recent spate of armed standoffs, CMPD says

SWAT teams responded to a number of “highly dangerous calls” this month because of armed individuals barricading themselves inside homes, but each incident ended peacefully, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

“Things get busier in the summertime and folks are coming out of the COVID-19 hibernation, and so things are going to pick up across the city,” Maj. Dave Johnson said during a news conference Tuesday.

Police have had to de-escalate four separate barricade situations with armed individuals, Johnson said.

▪ On June 2, near the 13500 block of Little Abbey Lane, Antoine Debold, 34, barricaded himself in an apartment and shot at police as they attempted to confront him, CMPD said.

Police had responded to a call about a possible domestic disturbance shortly before 1:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they were met with gunshots. Police did not return fire, CMPD has said.

Debold “peacefully surrendered” after negotiations with police. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, assault on a female and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

▪ Around 7:10 p.m. on June 9, police responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon near the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive. Officers spoke with a person who said their neighbor pointed a handgun, threatened them and shot at them, Johnson said.

The suspect barricaded herself in her apartment until negotiations with police resulted in her surrender. CMPD has not released the suspect’s name nor any charges filed against her.

▪ Shortly after 11;45 p.m. on June 10, two people accused a family member of assault and threatening them with a gun near the 9400 block of Split Rail Lane, Johnson said. That family member would barricade himself in a residence with guns, but police negotiated with him for a peaceful surrender. Four guns were seized, police said. The suspect’s name and charges were not detailed by police.

▪ Last Saturday morning, police received reports of a shooting near the 2700 block of Mill Valley Court. When police arrived and ordered the suspect to show his hands, he pulled out a gun instead and began firing at the officers, police said.

Negotiators spent several hours attempting to contact the suspect inside the house, but he refused to respond, police said. Shortly before 11 a.m., SWAT officers used flashbangs to disorient the suspect and arrest him. CMPD has not released the suspect’s name, charges or a motive.

‘Underutilized and underfunded’

CMPD and the law enforcement profession are heading toward having mental health professionals in every squad car, Johnson said.

To help expand the department’s mental health resources, the City Council’s $2.7 million budget — approved Monday night — includes $739,000 to expand CMPD’s Community Policing Crisis Response Team, which handles mental health emergencies.

“They are an invaluable resource and honestly they’re underutilized and underfunded,” Johnson said. “We’re glad to hear that they’re going to receive some increased funding.”

CMPD had mental health resources on hand during all the armed barricade situations this month, Johnson said.

“If criminal charges are appropriate, we certainly pursue those,” he said. “However, if our contact with this person is because they’re experiencing a mental health or substance abuse initiated crisis then we make sure we connect the dots to assure the proper resources get to them and they get the help they need.”