Escalon teenager in critical condition after being shot during robbery at Family Dollar

An employee of the Family Dollar in Escalon is in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery Monday night.

The incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue at about 6:35 p.m., according to Escalon police.

Chief Gustavo Flores said the suspect entered the store and waited for customers to leave before he approached the victim at the cash register.

The suspect was seen coming from the area of the manager’s office and then walking up to the victim, who is an 18- or 19-year-old woman from Escalon, Flores said.

Surveillance video shows the two interacting for about a minute before the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee. He held her at gunpoint for another minute more before shooting her multiple times, Flores said.

He said investigators are still working to determine what was said during the interaction. The case is being investigated as a robbery. It remains under investigation whether any money was taken.

“It could have been that he was demanding money and she was refusing to give him money,” Flores said.

The employee was taken to a hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

After the shooting, the suspect walked back to the area near the manager’s office, where a second employee ran and hid. The gunman then left the store and was last seen walking north on Mitchell Avenue.

The suspect is described as a medium-complexioned Black male adult, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Escalon Police Department immediately at 209-838-7093.