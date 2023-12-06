Escambia Children's Trust names two locals as finalists for director position

Two Pensacola locals have been named finalists for the Escambia Children's Trust executive director position.

The Children's Trust Board Member Executive Director Application Review Committee selected Lindsey Cannon and Walker Wilson as finalists for the executive director position to give presentations to the full board later this month.

The Children's Trust's first executive director, Tammy Greer, resigned unexpectedly in August, which kicked off the search for a new director.

Nearly 500 people applied for ECT's executive director position, which pays $120,000 a year, plus benefits. Last month a vetting committee narrowed the candidate list to 10 final candidates. The review committee further narrowed down the finalist list to seven candidates to interview on Monday.

Only five of the candidates appeared before the committee on Monday for an interview.

Cannon is the executive director of Children's Home Society of Florida for the western and Emerald Coast region.

Wilson is the executive director of the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board and owner and president of Bay Lumber Trading.

Cannon and Wilson will appear before the full Escambia Children's Trust board on Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Children's Trust names Walker Wilson Lindsey Cannon finalists