Escambia Children's Trust selects Lindsey Cannon as new executive director

The Escambia Children's Trust selected Lindsey Cannon as its new executive director during a special meeting Wednesday night.

Cannon and Walker Wilson were named as finalists for the position earlier this month, and both gave presentations to the board during the Wednesday meeting.

Cannon is currently the executive director of the Children's Home Society of Florida for the western and Emerald Coast region.

Wilson is the executive director of the Pensacola Downtown Improvement Board and owner and president of Bay Lumber Trading.

The Children's Trust's first executive director, Tammy Greer, resigned unexpectedly in August, which kicked off the search for a new director.

Nearly 500 people applied for ECT's executive director position, which pays $120,000 a year, plus benefits. In November, a vetting committee narrowed the candidate list, first to 10 candidates and then to seven candidates before narrowing it down to Cannon and Wilson.

Following the presentations and questions from the board, six board members voted for Cannon, and three board members voted for Wilson. The board then took a unanimous vote to officially name Cannon as the new director.

The six board members voting for Cannon were Chairwoman Tina Woods, Escambia Schools Superintendent Keith Leonard, Stephanie White, Dr. Rex Northup, Circuit Judge Todd Harris, and Florida Department of Children and Families representative Tina Cain.

The three board members voting for Wilson were Vice Chairman and Escambia School Board member David Williams, David Peaden and Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May.

