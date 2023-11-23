Escambia County animal welfare saves duck with toy arrow shot through wing

The lead animal welfare officer for Escambia County saved a duck that had been shot through the wing with an arrow at Wildwood Lakes.

Residents of Wildwood Lakes neighborhood called Escambia County Animal Welfare after spotting a Muscovy duck that had been hit by an arrow, and Sgt. Merideth Roberson responded to try and capture it.

"There were multiple residents who stopped me, and they were concerned that it was injured," Roberson said in an Escambia County news release. "They were just concerned about the duck and the safety of the other animals that were there."

Escambia County Lead Animal Welfare Officer Sgt. Merideth Roberson rescued a Muscovy duck Nov. 16, 2023, after discovering its wing had been shot with a toy arrow.

Roberson had to borrow a canoe from a local resident to rescue the duck on a small waterway, catching the duck that appeared to be less than a year old and could not fly due to the arrow in its wing.

Escambia County Animal Welfare says the duck was transported to Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for veterinary treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I was very ecstatic that I was able to catch it," Roberson said. "I like a challenge, and I don't like to be defeated in those challenges, so when I was able to catch it, I was pretty happy for myself — but mostly for the duck.

"I think the most rewarding part is just the satisfaction that the animal is going to get the help they need," she also said.

John Robinson, director of Escambia County Animal Welfare, said this incident serves as an example of how dedicated animal welfare officers are to their job and their dedication to helping animals throughout the community.

"Regardless of the call, the safety and well-being of animals in our community is always our top priority," Robinson said. "I appreciate Sgt. Roberson going above and beyond to rescue this duck and bring it to safety, and I'd also like to thank the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida for their continued partnership and dedication to animal welfare."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County saves Muscovy duck with toy arrow in wing