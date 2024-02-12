Escambia County buying bus tickets for homeless to return home

Sean Scarbrough has been camping on the streets of Downtown Pensacola for the past year and a half. The 32-year-old man moved here from Tennessee in memory of his late mother, who had always wanted to visit Pensacola with her son.

Scarbrough left his family and the car detailing business that he ran for seven years in hopes the move would honor his mom and help him handle his grief. Instead, he became homeless and survived by dumpster diving, sleeping on the sidewalk, and relying on the generosity of others.

When he was offered the opportunity for a bus ticket back home, he took it, with tears of gratitude. Within two days he was on a Greyhound bus back to Tennessee, where friends and family are waiting to take him in.

“I was asleep on the sidewalk and an officer that I've known for a little bit, a real nice guy, told me that there are people that can help me get back home,” said Scarbrough, “and the next day they were there to help me get the bus ticket to get back home."

The program is called Real Change Project Reconnect. It’s a pilot program recently launched by Escambia County to help people like Scarbrough, who are stuck but don’t have the resources to get back to where they have support. The county will pay for bus or plane tickets to help them return home or someplace safe where they have support.

Individuals can be referred by community partners such as law enforcement or outreach organizations. Pensacola Police Community Response Specialist Tom Edmiston knew Scarbrough through his job and reached out to him when the pilot program was launched.

“If there’s anybody that I’m thankful to help it’s this young man,” said Edmiston. “He's had some heartache in his life with his mom passing. He's very thankful and grateful and he's always been respectful, nice and appreciative of everything. To be able to get him back to his family is wonderful. He needs to be around people that care for him. He needs to see how valuable he is.”

Liz Kissel, Escambia County grants and special projects manager, developed Project Reconnect and based it on similar programs operating successfully in other communities.

“This was initiated from being engaged with our community partners and some of the shelters that we have in the street outreach team and feedback we kept getting about people,” said Kissel. “Some got here on false pretenses. They thought they had a job, got here and they didn't have a job, or they thought they had housing, got here and they didn't have housing, or they were in a position where they rode here with somebody, and that person has now left them here. We just wanted to help those folks relocate back to where they have a support system versus staying on the streets.”

Kissel said recent data also shows many people do want to leave. Advocates for the homeless included a question on the recent Point-in-Time Count questionnaire that basically asked people experiencing homelessness if they would leave if they could. Kissel said they are still going through all the questionnaires but of the more than 500 people who responded, more than 150 − or 30% − said, ‘yes.’

“Those are really the people that we're trying to help,” said Kissel. “When we were doing the Point-in-Time survey, there was a girl, I would say probably a young girl, maybe 20s, maybe teens who was special needs. She got in a car with somebody and he pretty much left her here and she's been sleeping on the streets for weeks and can't get back home.”

How Real Change Project Reconnect works

Escambia County has partnered with Ministry Village at Olive, a faith-based, non-profit that helps people who are homeless or down and out, with services like food, clothing, showers and financial assistance.

Ministry Village coordinates the travel plans and makes sure people have what they need to get there, like a photo ID, someone who will be there to pick them up, as well as food for the trip. Other criteria for travel include no outstanding warrants and a valid reason for wanting to leave, as well as a verified support system where they’re going.

“I want to make sure that we know that it is a reconnect − that they're going to a better place, going back to establish their life, going back to a job, and family, a friend, loved ones," explained Drayton Smith, executive director of Ministry Village. "We’re not just sending a person from one town to another, and this program is not for people who are just looking for free travel to stay on the road and live that street lifestyle. We want to help people who want it and need it.”

The program launched at the beginning of February and three people were provided bus tickets within the first week, including Sean. The first two to leave were brothers in their 40’s who had long been panhandling and sleeping in front of businesses on Palafox in Downtown Pensacola.

Police say the men consistently refused previous offers for help but jumped on the opportunity for bus tickets home to their father in Alabama, after the city of Pensacola passed an ordinance essentially banning panhandling.

“They changed their mind,” Edmiston said. “We put them up in a shelter the next morning. We picked them up, brought them over to Ministry Village. Within four or five hours of getting them here, they were on the bus going home and they slept in their bed that night.”

Scarbrough said stricter enforcement of laws impacting people on the street is another reason he was ready to leave.

“I was arrested twice for camping,” Scarbrough said. “I got tired of it. I just want to go back home."

Want to get involved?

Escambia County launched the program with $30,000 and it works on a reimbursement basis. Ministry Village makes all the arrangements, but other community partners can refer people who meet the criteria.

There’s a meeting at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 for community partners who are interested in learning more about Real Change Project Reconnect. It’s going to be held at Escambia County’s Public Safety Building, 6575 North W St.

Kissel said they’ll evaluate the program before they run out of funding to determine if they want to continue. She said the program’s success will be evaluated on data, but so far, partners have been positive about it and hope it will continue.

“We need to be able to connect people to bring them back home to shine, that's important for them,” said Edmiston. “They need to remember what their life is worth and they forget that sometimes.”

Scarbrough is grateful for the chance to reconnect with his loved ones.

“It has been fun, but it's also been draining at the same time," he said. "I’d like to get back into car detailing. Being here, I've met a lot of nice people, so nice, but I'm just really excited to go back home.”

