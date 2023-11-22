Escambia County contractor arrested on racketeering, fraud charges: ECSO

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A wanted Cantonment contractor was arrested on Monday night on racketeering and organized-fraud indictments.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced last Thursday that Jesse LaCoste, 31, was a wanted man. An Escambia County Grand Jury indicted LaCoste on one count of racketeering and one count of organized fraud.

LaCoste is charged with public order crimes, fraud-swindling and nine counts of generic statute code, connected to his six previous arrests this year.

According to the indictment, LaCoste unlawfully conducted LaCoste Construction Group through racketeering from June 2018 to August 2022. His alleged acts include forgery, perjury, false official statements, theft and insurance fraud.

The investigation occurred due to complaints from homeowners, business owners, subcontractors, and material suppliers who contracted with LaCoste to provide repairs, renovations, new construction, building material and services.

Investigators said LaCoste allegedly defrauded homeowners, insurance companies, subcontractors and suppliers, costing them more than $2 million.

His bond totals to $405,000.

