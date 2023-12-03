Escambia County, Fla. Public School announces top 10 teachers of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Fla. Public School Office of Community Involvement has announced the ‘Top 10 Teachers of the Year’ nominees.
The nominated teachers will compete for the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.
The nominees are:
Teacher Name
School
Candice Blackburn
Molino Park Elementary School
Juanita Bordelon
Booker T Washington High School
Priteyia Olge Brannon
C.A. Weis Elementary School
Tammy Jo Dublin
Hope Horizon
Mark Goolsby
Ferry Pass Elementary School
Jessica Lenhart
Brown Barge Middle School
Cassi McGee
Pine Meadow Elementary School
Angela Rose
Ransom Middle School
Jennifer Smith
Kingsfield Elementary School
Rionna Wages
Lipscomb Elementary School
ECPS will announce information on the Teacher of the Year awards ceremony later in the week.
