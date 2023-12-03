Escambia County, Fla. Public School announces top 10 teachers of the year

Summer Poole
·1 min read

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County, Fla. Public School Office of Community Involvement has announced the ‘Top 10 Teachers of the Year’ nominees.

The nominated teachers will compete for the school district’s overall Teacher of the Year.

The nominees are:

Teacher Name

School

Candice Blackburn

Molino Park Elementary School

Juanita Bordelon

Booker T Washington High School

Priteyia Olge Brannon

C.A. Weis Elementary School

Tammy Jo Dublin

Hope Horizon

Mark Goolsby

Ferry Pass Elementary School

Jessica Lenhart

Brown Barge Middle School

Cassi McGee

Pine Meadow Elementary School

Angela Rose

Ransom Middle School

Jennifer Smith

Kingsfield Elementary School

Rionna Wages

Lipscomb Elementary School

ECPS will announce information on the Teacher of the Year awards ceremony later in the week.

