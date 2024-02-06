Escambia County to offer transportation assistance to homeless

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is launching a program to help reduce homelessness.

In a news release, Escambia County introduced its Real Change Project Reconnect. According to the release, the program offers “free transportation to individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The Real Change Project Reconnect works by offering eligible individuals a bus or plane ticket to their chosen destination. County officials say this helps the homeless population by allowing them to travel to locations where they have a better support system to get back on their feet.

Eligibility guidelines for the project

Individuals and families looking for reunification and housing with their support system (family or otherwise)

Individuals and families who have found employment and are seeking short-term support in their transition

Individuals and families who have affordable permanent housing options available to them in a community where they have a support system.

According to officials, community partners are working alongside the county to help screen applications. For more information about the Real Change Project Reconnect Program, visit the project website or email homelessness@myescambia.com.

