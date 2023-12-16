Escambia County school board considers keeping interim superintendent

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County school board is looking ahead to the new year and deciding who will lead the school system.

Keith Leonard has been serving as the interim superintendent of Escambia County Public Schools since June and some school board members said Friday they’re ready to make it permanent.

“I’m ready to make a motion to make him the permanent superintendent,” Board Member Kevin Adams said. “He’s already done a great job, and I’m seeing his work, and I like where he’s going.”

The board agreed on a procedure moving forward. First, they will each evaluate his performance so far.

“Based on the evaluation, make a recommendation to either give him the permanent position or do a search,” Board Chairwoman Patty Hightower said.

Leonard has served in the role since an unexpected vote in May to fire former Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith.

Before a final decision is made, the people will have a chance to voice their opinions.

“Three things that the policy requires is that we seek the person best suited to the job,” Board Attorney Ellen Odom said. “Number 2, you adopt a procedure, and number 3, you allow the public to have input on the selection.”

The board plans to do Leonard’s evaluations by Jan. 8, and then they’ll decide if they want him to continue as superintendent.

