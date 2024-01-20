Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night stabbing that left 1 dead

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was stabbed and killed in Escambia County on Friday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an ECSO spokesperson, the incident occurred on 66th Avenue near Penton Street around 10 p.m. on Friday.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

ECSO said no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation remains active. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

