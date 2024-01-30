Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seeks identity of burglary suspects

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help in locating two people who they said burglarized a local business.

According to an ECSO Facebook post, on Jan. 21, a business on the 2700 block of Gulf Beach Highway was burglarized. Deputies said a gun was used during the burglary.

Surveillance cameras showed two individuals who deputies said were suspects. Both people are wearing a face covering in the photos. One of the people was wearing an orange hoodie while the other person was wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.

