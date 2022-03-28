Escambia County Sheriff's Office SWAT serves warrant at Mobile Highway hotel

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was mobilized to a Bellview-area hotel to assist in taking a suspect into custody Monday morning.

The incident started at about 7 a.m. at the HomeStay Lodge on Mobile Highway, according to an ECSO spokesperson.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was wanted on charges of robbery with a firearm, kidnapping/false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery.

After a standoff, the suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 9:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries to either the suspect or law enforcement officers.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO SWAT team mobilized HomeStay Lodge on Mobile Highway