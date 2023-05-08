Escambia County suspect shot and killed after holding victim hostage at knifepoint

A suspect was shot and killed Sunday by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office after he reportedly held a hostage at knifepoint.

According to a Facebook post, ECSO deputies responded to the 4700 block of Helton Lane at roughly 5 p.m. in reference to a warrant service for a suspect "with multiple felony warrants."

"While on scene, deputies and two bail bondsman were threatened by the suspect who had a weapon and a hostage," the Facebook post states. "After a multi-hour standoff, the suspect was shot and killed as he tried to leave with the hostage at knifepoint."

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The post states the hostage was transported to an area hospital and is receiving treatment, however it does not specify the nature or cause of any injuries the hostage may have suffered.

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal there is currently no further information for public release.

In accordance to protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated.

