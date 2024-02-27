Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial ends early. Judge ask for written arguments

The trial over Escambia County's controversial local retirement plan for county commissioners ended early Tuesday, but it will be at least another two weeks before the judge will reach a decision in the case.

Attorneys for Escambia County rested their case Tuesday afternoon in their lawsuit against Escambia County Clerk and Comptroller Pam Childers.

Childers' attorneys immediately moved to dismiss on the grounds the county had failed to prove Childers was required to issue the payments and that the testimony given by the county's witnesses went to Childers' argument that the local retirement plan is illegal under state law.

Day one: Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial questions 'purpose' of lucrative retirement plan

Okaloosa Circuit Court Judge William Stone ultimately denied the motion after recessing the court for nearly half an hour to review case law on the issue and a chaotic back and forth between the attorneys in the case.

In the back and forth, the county asked it be given until tomorrow to respond to the county's motion to dismiss as they weren't prepared to respond to the motion. They said they were under the impression the proceeding would follow an evidentiary hearing and not a typical trial, which would preclude a motion to dismiss in the courtroom.

The judge said he was inclined to deny the motion because he wanted to see all the evidence from both sides. At that point, Childers attorneys said they rested their case without calling any of their planned witnesses, and that their arguments for their motion to dismiss could serve as a closing argument in the case.

The judge said both sides will have until March 6 to present "blind" written closing arguments, meaning they won't be able to read the other's filing until both sides have been submitted to the court. The two sides will have another week to file "blind" responses. At that point, the legal arguments in the case will be over and the judge will make a final decision.

Childers raised concerns with the plan in June 2021 and began reducing contributions in July and in January 2022 completely stopped payments to the program.

Escambia County sued Childers in 2022 to force her to authorize the payments, arguing the retirement program was indeed authorized under a Florida law passed in the late 1990s and that Childers lacked the authority to block the payments.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County v. Pam Childers trial ends early without verdict