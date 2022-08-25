Escambia deputies make final arrest in Santa Rosa child solicitation sting operation

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office found the final suspect wanted in connection with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office sting operation, charging him with soliciting minors for sex.

Trevon Mitchell, 27, was arrested in Escambia County and is awaiting extradition to Santa Rosa County where 12 other men were charged with failing to obey officers, soliciting a child with a computer, traveling to meet a lured child and using two-way communication to facilitate a felony.

"If you have kids under the age of 18, this should scare you to death," Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said during a press conference announcing the arrests Tuesday. "These guys should really scare you."

SRSO sting: Santa Rosa sting operation nets 12 arrests; suspects accused of soliciting minors for sex

Turbulent weather: Escambia, Santa Rosa under flash flood watch until 7 p.m.; rain here to stay all weekend

Johnson also said the SRSO, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Pensacola Police Department and the ECSO made 12 other arrests between Aug. 18 and Aug. 21.

Mitchell remains in Escambia County Jail on $460,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon awaiting extradition to Santa Rosa County.

Here are the other 12 suspects currently held in Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.

Anthony Martinez, 32

Terry Deer, 57

Zachary Frantz, 26

Jose Ramirez (age unavailable)

James Lee Ray II, 45

Eric Menachaca, 33

Michael Preston, 40

Joshua Prows, 35

Tristan Thrower, 24

Andrew Walters, 29

Patrick Bradt (age unavailable)

Bryan Mejia, 22

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO finds man sought in SRSO child sex sting operation