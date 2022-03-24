Escambia deputies investigating fatal Wednesday night shooting on Massachusetts Avenue

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard told the News Journal that deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 900 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Upon their arrival, the deputies discovered a man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

The ECSO was searching for one person in connection to its investigation as of Thursday morning.

Tawaun Mallety Sr. is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting on Massachusetts Avenue, Wednesday, March 23.

Tawaun Ladaryl Mallety Sr., 48, is wanted for “questioning only” in reference to the homicide.

Anyone with information about Mallety’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867 or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

