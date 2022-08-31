Escambia deputies seeking suspect in attempted homicide at West Pensacola gas station

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in a shooting at a West Pensacola gas station Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital.

Deputies identified Shannon Lee Wheat Jr. as the suspected gunman who allegedly shot a man multiple times at a Beacon gas station off Mobile Highway, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

"We haven't located (Wheat) yet but we do have charges, now that we know the suspect," ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal Wednesday morning.

According to the ECSO Facebook post, Wheat is wanted for attempted homicide and firing deadly missiles.

As of 8:15 a.m., there is no update on the victim's status, but Lewis said that if the charges have not changed from attempted homicide to homicide then the victim is likely still alive.

Anyone with information on the incident or Wheat's whereabout, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

