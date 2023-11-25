Escambia Homicide Suspect in Custody
Beck embodies the Bulldogs' mentality of 'do what it takes.'
Pasadena police are still investigating the incident and said the theft suspects are juveniles.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.
Authorities describe Duane "Keffe D" Davis as the "on-ground, on-site commander" who "ordered the death" of the iconic rapper in 1996. He has pleaded not guilty. All the latest developments.
Duke is loaded and hunting for hardware while seeking to fend off North Carolina and Miami in a top-heavy ACC.
BMW M3 CS Touring rumored to debut next summer. Could be a very limited edition; plenty of confirmed M cars coming, though.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Judge Aileen Cannon rejects a motion by special counsel Jack Smith’s team seeking to establish December deadlines for former President Trump’s lawyers to identify the evidence they will seek to use in court.
The YouTuber shared a video in which he says he built 100 wells in Africa, but it's drawing a mix of responses. The post MrBeast’s extravagantly charitable videos have been called ‘stunt philanthropy.’ Is that a bad thing? appeared first on In The Know.
Now that's just bad luck.
Even after a catalytic converter is stolen from an automobile’s chassis, its useful life may be far from finished, a New York Times report shows.
A crucial knock-out cricket game between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, sending over 53 million concurrent viewers to Disney's Hotstar. The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18's JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
Keffe D will finally stand trial for Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder, but Broomfield says there's a "much bigger" and "more politically revealing" $500 million question that still needs to be answered.
The vote signals that approval of the deal, which is set to significantly raise Ford's costs, is not guaranteed.