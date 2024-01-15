Escambia Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard just got his first review. Here's how he did

In his first performance review since taking the helm of Escambia County Public Schools in May, Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard was rated "highly effective" by the school board.

The rating will likely make Leonard a top contender, if not a lock for the position, when the Escambia County School Board discusses appointing a permanent superintendent Tuesday.

Leonard has been leading the school district since the first appointed superintendent, Tim Smith, was terminated in a surprise 3-2 vote. Since Leonard was runner-up in the initial superintendent race against Smith in 2020, District 2 board member Paul Fetsko deemed Leonard’s transition into the interim position a natural one until the board secured a permanent replacement.

In October, Chairperson Patty Hightower initiated the conversation of making Leonard's position permanent. Hightower said that she wanted to provide plenty of notice in the event that the public wanted to speak on the topic before it was officially on the agenda.

Now, the topic will come up again Tuesday according to section 40 of the meeting agenda, which includes the agenda items “ECPS Interim Superintendent Evaluation” and “ECPS Superintendent Selection.”

Keith Leonard speaks during an Escambia County School Board special meeting to appoint an interim superintendent at the J.E. Hall Center in Pensacola on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Hightower said in October, she thinks simplifying the superintendent search by promoting Leonard from interim to superintendent will help with providing consistency for the district, especially since the past few years have been particularly turbulent.

However, she told the News Journal that if the community wanted to see a broader applicant search conducted, she would support it.

The board members settled on the fact they would conduct a mid-year evaluation before moving forward with Leonard to see if they felt his performance was satisfactory.

How did Leonard score?

In aggregated score from all five board members, Leonard received a 74.8 out of 88, earning a “highly effective” rating.

The full evaluation can be found here.

The minimum score to be considered “effective” was 55 points. The individual break-down for each board member is as follows:

District 1, Kevin Adams: 88/88, highly effective

District 2, Paul Fetsko: 80/88, highly effective

District 3, David Williams: 75/88, highly effective

District 4, Patty Hightower: 45/68, effective (Hightower left several sections of the review blank, resulting in a lower possible maximum score of 68)

District 5, Bill Slayton: 73/88, highly effective

What areas was Leonard scored on?

Leonard was evaluated on student achievement, instructional leadership, operational leadership and professional and ethical behaviors.

Which board member scored Leonard the highest?

District 1 Board Member Kevin Adams awarded Leonard a perfect score of 88 out 88. Adams praised Leonard, citing that he has implemented new strategies and resources to increase student learning, improved recruitment and retention, kept board members informed of district issues and maintained high standards of ethics, honesty and integrity.

“The Superintendent has also done an excellent job of communicating the district's vision, goals, and expectations within the district and the community,” Adams wrote.

Which board member scored the lowest?

Hightower rated Leonard 45 out of 68 points, leaving five questions unanswered at four points each.

“I did not have enough information to evaluate some areas,” Hightower wrote in her evaluation.

Some of the topics she left vacant included Leonard’s effectiveness as an administrator, his ability to identify and prioritize problems and solutions, his ability to distribute leadership and knowledge of current educational research and trends.

However, based on the questions that were answered, Leonard came out with an "effective" rating overall.

What did board members have to say?

Aside from Adams, District 3 Board Member David Williams was the sole other board member to leave detailed comments of Leonard’s performance in his review. Williams praised his goal setting, communication skills, high expectations for student learning and improvement of employee morale, amongst other attributes.

“The Superintendent adheres to the state requirements of curriculum and instruction and aligns the county goals with the (Florida Department of Education) standards,” Williams wrote. “The Superintendent has improved employee morale through leadership relationships, the retention and recruiting of personnel, and having an open-door policy.”

Could Leonard’s position be made permanent?

While Leonard’s evaluations show the school board’s overall satisfaction with his performance, one of the board members will still need to make a motion on Tuesday in order to make his position permanent, followed by a majority vote of approval from the board.

However, board members could also choose to include Leonard as a candidate in a larger search instead of giving him the position outright.

Hightower discussed that possibility in October, saying, “I am just kind of of the opinion that we had a search. And there were four applicants that moved through the interview process. But if we would like to have an abbreviated search where we open up, not hire like a search team, but open up a window for people to apply, create an advisory council/advisory committee to look and vet and that kind of stuff,” she would be on board.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia Superintendent Keith Leonard rated 'highly effective'