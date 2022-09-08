Escambia judge sentences man who murdered stepson in 2020 to two life sentences

A man found guilty of murdering his stepson and attempting to murder his stepson's girlfriend on Packwood Drive in 2020 was given two life sentences Thursday.

James Isiae Blackmon Jr. will spend his life behind bars after he was found guilty by a jury of murdering Christopher Roan and attempting to murder Samantha Noble in December 2020, despite testifying he shot Roan in self defense.

Blackmon shot Roan during a physical confrontation inside a home, then followed Noble outside and fired multiple shots into a trailer where she was hiding.

Assistant State Attorney Matt Gordon, the prosecutor in Blackmon's case, told the News Journal that Judge John Simon sentenced Blackmon to life in prison with a 25-year mandatory minimum for the murder, followed by a consecutive life sentence with a mandatory 20-year minimum for the attempted murder charge.

James Blackmon, left, talks with his defense attorney during his trial at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Blackmon was sentenced to life in prison for killing his adult stepson and attempting to kill his stepson's girlfriend.

The jury heard the case over a day and a half in July, and returned a guilty verdict after just two hours of deliberation on July 22.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the 56-year-old on Dec. 18, 2020, and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder for killing Roan, attempted premeditated murder of Noble and a weapons offense of firing shots into a dwelling.

However, Blackmon's first-degree murder charge was later downgraded to second-degree murder, the charge on which he was found guilty.

At trial, Blackmon testified that on the day of the shooting he heard his ex-wife, Linda Blackmon, and Roan arguing about Noble while he was showering.

"I yelled from the bathroom, 'Y'all cut that out,'" Blackmon said on the stand. "And it didn't stop, so I put my towel on around me and I came out." Blackmon said he had a handgun in the bathroom and brought it out with him.

Roan and Blackmon then had an altercation where Roan knocked the gun out of Blackmon's hand, took the gun and walked to the backyard. Blackmon retrieved a second firearm and the shooting happened when Roan came back into the house.

James Blackmon, left, and his defense attorney stand as the jury enters the courtroom during his trial at the Escambia County Courthouse in Pensacola on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Blackmon was sentenced to life in prison for killing his adult stepson and attempting to kill his stepson's girlfriend.

"He was coming down the hallway to try and get me, so I pulled my gun up and I shot him," Blackmon testified. "I shot him until I didn't have any bullets left … because I knew if he had life left in him he would shoot me. He had a gun, he was armed."

Roan was shot roughly 11 times in the torso and once in the forehead, according to District 1 Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Deanna Oleske.

After Blackmon shot Roan, Linda Blackmon yelled out to Noble that Blackmon was "coming to kill" her, and Noble ran outside and hid in a camper. Blackmon entered the backyard and fired approximately seven shots into the camper Noble was hiding in. She was not injured.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gonzalez man sentenced to life in prison for murdering stepson