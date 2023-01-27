Escambia Judge sentences Pensacola teen to 30 years in prison for carjacking, robbery

Escambia Circuit Judge Jennie Kinsey levied a 30-year prison sentence Thursday on a Pensacola teenager after he pleaded no contest on two felony charges.

Shawn Ladarius Albert pleaded to one count of carjacking with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching on Sept. 27, 2022 for stealing a person's keys and driving away in the victim's Dodge Charger on May 7, 2022.

"The defendant along with his co-defendant, Zacharias Jackson-Holley, charged at the victim as she was walking from her vehicle to her front door," a State Attorney's Office news release said. "Both defendants were wearing ski masks, and Jackson-Holley was carrying what appeared to be an assault rifle."

The driver of the car then lost control of the vehicle, crashing and totaling the car, per the release.

Albert has at least one previous run-in with law enforcement after he was charged with felony burglary in 2019 at age 14. Albert's current age is unavailable.

Jackson-Holley pleaded no contest to the same charges on Dec. 13, 2022, and is scheduled for sentencing on April 20.

Albert is set to spend his 30-year term housed in Florida's Department of Corrections.

