Escambia leaders set to discuss future of crime reduction after Operation Brownsville ends

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is gearing up to host the fourth gun violence roundtable at the Brownsville Community Center Thursday afternoon to discuss how the operation worked and what the next steps will be.

Simmons began the roundtable discussion with the community's leaders in October 2022 after a man was fatally shot next to the Bellview ballpark where middle school-aged kids were playing a football game. Afterward 14 community leaders and elected officials met to discuss how to decrease gun violence in Brownsville.

Since October, Simmons has hosted three roundtable discussion to implement a community-based plan for decreasing gun violence, overall crime and increasing standard of living in the area.

During Operation Brownsville, various leaders held "Community Conversation" topics such as drug awareness and crime prevention, and Escambia County contributed resources to increase code enforcement measures and animal control actions. The operation also included a weekly visit from the Florida Licensing on Wheels bus.

Simmons told the News Journal that the purpose of Thursday's roundtable is to look back at Operation Brownsville and see what worked and what did not work.

"We're going to go over what has happened since we've been meeting, we're going to go over what's actually happened in Operation Brownsville," Simmons said. "We'll give some crime statistics, and we'll give what we think are successes and some of the things we might be able to take to other areas."

He also said they may not necessarily begin another operation, but implement specific practices that worked in Brownsville.

"It doesn't have to be four roundtable discussions and an operation for there to be improvement in the neighborhood," he said. "We'll discuss how we move forward."

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming gun violence roundtable discussion.

What time is the gun violence roundtable?

The Operation Brownsville gun violence roundtable begins at 5:30 p.m.

Where is the gun violence roundtable meeting?

The Operation Brownsville gun violence roundtable will take place at the Brownsville Community Center located on 3200 W De Soto St.

Who can come to the gun violence roundtable meeting?

Anyone can attend.

Sheriff Simmons will host the meeting and will be joined by selected leaders and elected officials such as Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, Rep. Michelle Salzman and many of Escambia's commissioners and Pensacola's city council members.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Operation Brownsville in Pensacola, Escambia County coming to end