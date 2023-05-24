Escambia man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting woman in car

A 44-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot a woman while she was sitting in a car.

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kobie Jenkins Sr. for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman on the 7200 block of Lillian Highway, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

The post says shortly after 7 a.m., deputies found "a female victim located inside of a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds." She was then transported to a local hospital.

Kobie Jenkins Sr. is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman in her car on Lillian Highway Wednesday.

Suspect sought: ECSO deputies searching for suspects after Saturday's fatal Warrington drive-by shooting

A photo taken of the crime scene appears to show a bullet hole in woman's windshield. The ECSO says Jenkins also has two outstanding warrants that will be served while he's in jail.

No further information was released, and the ECSO post does not indicate whether the individuals knew each other prior to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Kobie Jenkins charged with Pensacola attempted homicide