Escambia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder of his wife

An Escambia County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of his wife, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

On Tuesday, Joseph Anthony Franklin was issued a quarter-century sentence after pleading no contest to attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

According to Franklin's arrest report, on the morning of Oct. 25, 2022, Franklin's wife returned to their home on McBride Road near Century and found her husband sitting on the couch when he was supposed to be at work. An argument ensued, and Franklin reportedly pulled out a handgun and started shooting it.

Original story: Century husband arrested for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting wife Tuesday

In case you missed it: Judge grants Pace man's release from state hospital after brutal killing of mother in 2016

Franklin's wife said she went to try to take the gun away from him, and he shot her in the the chest.

According to the State Attorney's Office, when deputies responded to the 911 call they found Franklin on the front porch smoking a cigarette with his wounded wife lying at his feet.

“The defendant’s actions that day were cold, callous, and depraved," Assistant State Attorney Christopher Patterson, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. "He showed no remorse for the victim he had just shot. A lengthy prison sentence is absolutely warranted.”

Franklin was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Florida man Joseph Franklin sentence for attempted murder Byrneville