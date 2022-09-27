Escambia and Santa Rosa felony and DUI arrests for Thursday, Feb. 1

*Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Kristopher Daniel Castillo was found not guilty of DUI charges in a jury trial Aug. 8, 2018.

FELONY ARRESTS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following suspects were charged with felonies Thursday at Escambia County Jail. Names, ages and addresses were provided by the individuals.

Lamario Danta Carter, 33, 1000 block of Barth Lane, vehicle theft, aggravated assault, battery, kidnapping-false imprisonment.

Miguel Angel Castillo, 32, first block of Besma Drive, battery, burglary.

Anthony Michael Cheatum, 62, 300 block of Hicks Street, two counts of larceny, criminal mischief resulting in property damage.

Michael Jerome Cook, 46, address unavailable, battery, kidnapping-false imprisonment, criminal mischief resulting in property damage, vehicle theft.

Antonio Bernard Dixon, 37, address unavailable, cocaine possession, marijuana possession, smuggling contraband.

Yavier Fernando English, 43, 600 block of West Hernandez Street, moving traffic violation, failure to appear in court.

Jonathan Wade Fox, 27, address unavailable, aggravated assault, battery.

Michael Thomas Hardy, 54, 1300 block of West Intendencia Street, cocaine possession.

Keke Lashurn Hunt, 44, possess counterfeited, smuggling contraband, marijuana possession.

Sabrina Huff Hunter, 42, 3400 block of West Maxwell Street, moving traffic violation.

Shannon Maurice Jackson, 38, 1200 block of West Zarragossa Street, battery, criminal mischief resulting in property damage, home-invasion robbery.

Emmanuel T. Johnson, 23, 3400 block of Wellington Road, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession.

Nashanda Monique Lewis, 22, 600 block of Citrus Street, hallucinogen possession, drug possession, marijuana possession, fraud-impersonation, failure to appear in court.

Brittany D Madison, 31, address unavailable, battery, aggravated assault.

Dominique Darrell Mays, 29, 3300 block of Marcus Drive, hallucinogen possession, drug possession, marijuana possession.

Kevin Anthony Moore, 55, address unavailable, moving traffic violation, fraud-insufficient funds check.

Jerry Dewayne Moorer, 20, address unavailable, battery, criminal mischief resulting in property damage, obstructing justice.

Jessica Stallworth Pressley, 33, first block of Pleasant Avenue, larceny.

Quinton Antonione Purifoy, 23, 600 block of East Baars Street, marijuana sell, drug equipment possession.

Carlton Lawrence Randolph, 47, first block of Murphy Lane, moving traffic violation.

Larry Bernard Rich, 34, address unavailable, cocaine possession, marijuana possession, fraud-impersonation, smuggling contraband.

Markia Latesha Roberson, 36, 700 block of Chaseville Street, moving traffic violation.

Jack Smith, 40, 4700 block of 77th Avenue, two counts of drug possession.

Demerrius Antwon Stallworth, 20, 7300 block of Lanier Drive, battery, criminal mischief resulting in property damage, home-invasion robbery, marijuana possession, smuggling contraband.

Scott Allen Warner, 59, address unavailable, larceny, fraud.

Edward Eugene Williams, 49, 6600 block of Hampton Road, larceny, forgery, drug equipment possession.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

The following suspects were charged with felonies Thursday at Santa Rosa County Jail. Names, ages and addresses were provided by the individuals.

John Lee Branson, 47, 2900 block of State Road 4, Jay, failure to appear, probation violation, resist officer.

Marshall Shawn Dean, 39, 7500 block of Blackjack Circle, Navarre, burglary, larceny, drug possession, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession.

Chandler Lee Goodermuth, 27, Lynn Haven, cocaine possession, drug possession, drug equipment possession.

Skye Elizabeth Gray, 26, 5600 block of Cottonwood Drive, Milton, vehicle theft.

Mary Katherine Hall, 33, 400 block of Dolphin Street, Gulf Breeze, probation violation.

Nathan Knight Harvey, 34, 6200 block of Sioux Trail, Milton, larceny.

Eboni Chapel Jenkins, 34, 7800 block of Sabra Drive, Pensacola, fraud-swindle.

Eric Stephen Peterson, 29, 6300 block of Hamilton Bridge Road, Milton, drug possession, drug equipment possession, smuggling contraband, contempt of court.

Brad Wagner, 39, 2400 block of Pleasant Grove Road, Milton, possession forged, marijuana possession, drug equipment possession.

Michael Warner, 36, Fort Walton Beach, drug possession, marijuana possession.

DUI ARRESTS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following suspects was charged with driving under the influence Thursday at Escambia County Jail. Name, age and address were provided by the individual.

James Coe, 33, address unavailable.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

The following suspect was charged with driving under the influence Thursday at Santa Rosa County Jail. Name, age and address were provided by the individual.

Kristopher Daniel Castillo, 28, Shalimar. Castillo was acquitted of the charges in a jury trial Aug. 8, 2018.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia and Santa Rosa felony and DUI arrests for Thursday, Feb. 1