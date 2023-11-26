Escambia schools are training next generation of skilled workers | Guestview

There are more than 11 million open positions in our economy and many of those positions don’t require a four-year degree. High paying jobs in welding or plumbing or pipe fitting and other trades are in high demand.

On the national scene, Mike Rowe, who is best known for his work on the TV series “Dirty Jobs,” has been making this case. In the last few years, his fans and followers have heard him talk about this giant skills gap in our country.

However, I’m proud to say that our local story is significantly different. We’ve worked hard to close that skills gap. In the past five years, 34,732 students in Escambia County Public Schools have earned certifications from 64 unique programs which concentrate in specific fields of expertise and allow our students to step right into these open positions. Little to no training is required by the employee because our students already have the knowledge and skills needed to do the job.

We ensure this by working closely with local companies and certifying organizations. Not only do we work hard to guarantee these certifications are the best in the industry, but we focus on attracting and retaining the best instructors in the industry. From there, we are laser-focused on giving our students and instructors the best resources in the classroom and our students access to real work experience by collaborating with local organizations to make sure our students get valuable work opportunities as part of our ACE, or Advanced Career Experience, program.

We have a team of specialists for each Program of Study, who will move mountains if necessary, in support of our 60 instructors and our students.

Work Based Learning

Currently, 69% of high school students and 76% of middle school students in Escambia County Public Schools are enrolled in Work Based Learning. This hands-on and highly specialized learning is housed in our Career Academies, which are offered to students at 14 different schools, as well as at George Stone Technical College. These 64 unique certifications give our students exposure to all types of jobs and career paths.

Upon completion of a certification program and graduation from high school, many of our students go right into the job market. Still, some of our students take the skills they have developed to pursue a four-year degree in the same field or another direction.

Ultimately, work-based learning embraces the uniqueness and potential of each student, whether success is a pathway to a job or the foundation for something else. These programs teach life skills, and even life-saving skills, which translate into more self-sufficient and productive adults, as well as healthy and happier members of our community.

How do Escambia schools measure up?

Of the 67 counties in the state of Florida, how do we measure up against other school systems? Well, when comparing work-based learning, Escambia County Public Schools is ranked ninth overall in the state and fifth for digital tools.

Our students don’t shy away from competition. Every year, culinary arts students cook up something special at the SkillsUSA national competition. Our students in the Academy of Critical Care and Emergency Medicine showcase their skills at the HOSA International Leadership Conference. Students in Criminal Justice make their mark at the Future Business Leaders of America competition, and our agriculture students impress the judges at the state FFA convention.

Most recently, engineering and robotic students from Escambia High School won first place in the High School Division of the NASA Human Rover Competition. This competition is against schools from around the world and it’s a great resume builder for our students.

Local impact

You’ll find our students building the next generation of combat ships for the U.S. Navy. Our welding professionals are in big demand at the shipyards in Mississippi. But that’s not the only example. Closer to home, our students have been recognized as the EMT of the year in Escambia County. Another student has advanced to being a flight paramedic with Life Flight. While others are nurses, firefighters and working in the construction trades. We’re excited for and proud of all of our students, whether they are making a living in the culinary arts or graphic arts, telecommunications or cybersecurity, agriculture or aviation, criminal justice or healthcare.

I tell everyone that it warms my heart when our students get a job anywhere in the county, but it warms my soul when they fill a job in Escambia County.

Steven Harrell is the Workforce Education Director at Escambia County Public Schools.

