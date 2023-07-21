Escambia teacher charged with child cruelty for allegedly kicking, throwing 5-year-old

An Escambia County teacher for the Community Action Head Start Program was arrested Wednesday after footage revealed she allegedly kicked a 5-year-old, dragged the child across the room and then threw her to the floor in March.

The Department of Child and Families, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the school itself were investigating 23-year-old Cheyenne Kenny after she allegedly assaulted the child when the child struck Kenny in the leg, an arrest report states.

While at DCF, the reporting deputy saw the video and "observed (the child) swing her arm and hit Kenny in the leg, at which time, Kenny kicked (the child) in the side knocking her to the ground."

"I observed a second clip which had Kenny dragging (the child) across the classroom by her arm before shoving her down to the floor," the arrest report states.

The News Journal reached out to Community Action Head Start, but they did not immediately respond.

The Office of the State Attorney has opened a case against Kenny, charging her with cruelty toward a child without great bodily harm. The charge is a third-degree felony, and, if convicted, Kenny would face five years in state prison.

Kenny was held in Escambia County Jail but was released on $5,000 bond.

