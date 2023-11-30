'It's an escape for me': Brockton mom launches dance studio to help young girls

BROCKTON — To Sandra Daniel, dance is a way to cleanse the mind unlike anything in this world. She says free movements give her an escape found only in the steps and stomps of the youth laughing and dancing the pain away.

In today’s society, young girls experience several issues, including self-esteem, body dysmorphia, depression and keeping up with the social media fads, Daniel said.

According to the CDC, about 75% of children suffer from unhealthy self-esteem.

Daniel is working hard to ensure the girls at Sans Dance Studio, located in the Stacy Adams building on Dover Street, have a chance to gain a hobby and build sisterhood in the community.

Sans Dance Studio dance instructor and owner Sandra Daniel is pictured at her Brockton business on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, with students Mia Vaz, 9; Laniya Tavares, 13; Sarai Forbes, 13; Aceliyah DeAndrade, 4; Eliui DeAndrade, 12; Hina Baig, 9; Juliana Andrade, 12; Regintha Leon, 12; Dawaiya Livrameuto, 12; Sophia Lindor, 10; Liliany Gomes, 13; A'Myah Thomas, 11; and Eliane DeAndrade, 8.

Girls ages 7 to 18 are open to auditioning to join the dance team. Daniel separates the girls into three teams by their abilities - pre-junior, junior and varsity.

The team specializes in afro, hip hop and dancehall movement.

Potential dancers are sent a dance to practice at home and come in to audition in person. Daniel also gives them a chance to dance freestyle.

What dance means to Sandra Daniel

“It’s an escape for me and an escape for them to focus on dancing, and as a group, we make sure we have mental health group discussion and ensure everyone is in good spirits before dancing,” Daniel said.

A group of young dancers perform a routine at Sans Dance Studio in Brockton on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Earlier this month, the girls were booked in Virginia to dance for the ambassador of Angola.

The group — dubbed the Effortless Steppas — dance in traditional clothing and express rich culture and heritage through dance.

“My favorite part is watching the girls grow in dancing. Some students come in and say they have two left feet, and just watching them grow is an amazing thing to see,” Daniel said.

Sans Dance Studio dance instructor and owner Sandra Daniel is pictured at her Brockton business on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, dancing with a student during a routine.

The goal for Sans Dance Studio

The goal is for the team is to travel around the world, teach the youth how to dance and continue influencing the next generation to follow their passions, Daniel said.

