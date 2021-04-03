Escape from The Planet of the Lawyers

H. Dennis Beaver, Esq., Attorney at Law
·7 min read
Men in suits run across a field.
Getty Images

Anne, my beloved wife and office boss, buzzed me: “A 13-year-old reader is calling from Chicago. He is worried about his father, who is an attorney.”

Seconds later I was speaking with “Timmy.”

“Mr. Beaver, my father, Hal, is a lawyer and is so sad all the time. He works for an insurance defense law firm and comes home telling us that he just can’t take doing things, bad things that hurt people with insurance claims Dad says should be paid, but his boss tells him to fight the other people so the law firm can bill for more hours.

“Dad says over and over again that he hates being a lawyer.

“Mom says that he needs to get out of law, but Dad says that we have bills to pay and he can’t just walk away. I love my dad and am worried, really worried, Mr. Beaver. Do you have any suggestions?”

And then, my young caller began to cry.

One of Thousands of Lawyers Who Want Out

I ran this situation by the authors of a just published book, Your Total Wealth: The Heart and Soul of Financial Literacy, by Lyle Sussman, Ph.D., and David Dubofsky, Ph.D., CFA. The following touching and commonsense recommendations from the authors are an insight into just how down to earth and practical Your Total Wealth is.

Sussman: The case of a sad, unfulfilled attorney afraid to change careers because of financial obligations is far from unique. There are many successful professionals (physicians, engineers, dentists, lawyers) who toil only for the dollar while losing their soul, and their self-respect, little by little.

Unless he sees the future as possibility and potential rather than the past as an obligation, he will never be fulfilled professionally.

At present he is rooted in a toxic situation. My advice for Hal is to start cutting the roots now, with a goal of all roots severed within 12 months. And give your wife and kid a hug for their loving concern.

Dubofsky: I always tell my students to work in whatever makes you happy. If you enjoy what you are doing, it isn’t work, and you will look forward to every day, rather than dreading the start of the workweek.

The young man says, “Mom and I tell him to get out of law into something else,” but just what is “something else”? Does he have a passion that he wishes he was involved in?

Hal’s Law Degree Can Be His Escape from The Planet of the Lawyers

To Los Angeles-based attorney Nicole Kuklok-Waldman, “The situation described by your young reader isn’t unique at all. Dozens of research studies over the past several years demonstrate that the highest rate of depression in any profession is law.”

“Close to one-third of all lawyers suffer from depression, with suicide among the leading causes of premature death. The divorce rate – 35% – is significantly higher than for most other professions.”

But she is quick to shine a spotlight “on the tools that Timmy’s father already has, which is a ticket out of The Planet of the Lawyers, if he chooses to leave law completely.

“About 25% of lawyers leave the practice of law within 10 years of being admitted to the bar. Being required to do things that violate their sense of morality – right and wrong – just to keep their job, ranks high in their reasons for getting out.

“By the way Timmy describes his father, Hal is in real trouble.

A Legal Education is Applicable to a Wide Variety of Jobs

Kuklok-Waldman strongly maintains that, “Hal’s professional experience makes him a ‘lucky lawyer,’ well-prepared for a wide variety of jobs, both in law and in completely different fields,” adding, “and I can tell you this from personal experience.”

Working as a first-year associate in litigation, she “almost quit law completely, but explored other areas, left that firm and now love what I do as an attorney.”

She also helps attorneys explore other occupations through her eight-week Lucky Lawyer online course. “I help you figure out what you want and how to get it, because I think you are lucky to be a lawyer. If you are unhappy, everyone loses: your employer, you and your family.”

Tips for Unhappy Lawyers Who Want to Make a Change

A career change for an attorney may involve changing roles or practice areas within the legal industry. This allows you to leverage your skills and experience by finding an intersection between your old expertise and your new practice area.

Regardless of what state you are at in your career, switching jobs as a lawyer can feel intimidating, says Kuklok-Waldman. But there are some basic questions and easy steps to finding a more satisfying work-life.

If you’re an unhappy lawyer, Kuklok-Waldman says, the first step is to focus and get a clear idea of what you like, don't like, want and don't want to do for a living. Be specific.

  • Don't like your current job?

  • What don't you like about it?

  • What do you like about it?

  • Do you like drafting emails but not briefs?

  • Do you like having to work in an office setting?

  • Are you a morning person?

  • What are your top five strengths?

  • What would you do for free?

Why does this matter? Here’s an example from Kuklok-Waldman:

“A friend of mine worked in Big Law with me as a transactional attorney and eventually left to pursue her dream of being a chef. She finished cooking school and went to work in a two-star restaurant kitchen, and realized — the first night — that the stress in a kitchen is like a transactional closing every night. And guess what one of the things she hated about being a transactional attorney? You guessed it. Closings. The grass is always greener, and you should for sure consider following your heart. But make sure you get clear on the path first.”

How do you get clear on the path forward? Kuklok-Waldman offers these tips: Research and talk to people. You need to start building a bridge between what you are currently doing and what you want to achieve. The best way to do this is by setting aside time for your next steps and sticking to this goal. Use LinkedIn, Bar Associations, Facebook Groups and other professional organizations to find people in different practice areas and see what they do. This can also help you find ways to leverage your career skills, just in a different area.

She also suggests getting involved with organizations affiliated with the job you want to transition toward. Offer to volunteer, join a board or find a mentor who can help you gain real-world experience before you leap into a new field.

“Once, I took on a pro-bono asylum case in the immigration courts,” Kuklok-Waldman says. “Have I mentioned I'm not an immigration lawyer, but that I'm a land use lawyer? But guess what I found out? Much of immigration law is the same administrative law I practice in the land use context, just with different facts. I figured that out, and I won my case.”

Remember, this is about figuring out what you like ... but also discovering what you don't. So, get clear on both. Even in a miserable job, some things are good. Start with those. What do you like that allows you to grow? Professional autonomy? Good mental health benefits? It all matters.

Kuklok-Waldman concluded our chat with these reassuring comments:

“A lot of people feel stuck. My message is that you are not stuck. There is hope; there is a way to figure out a plan. There is a way to escape from The Planet of the Lawyers!

Anyone reading today’s story who thinks, “This sounds like me,” should visit her website, luckylawyer.net.

Recommended Stories

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel: CDC

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that with precautions like wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing, fully vaccinated people can travel again.

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Disney's 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' airs on Star Wars Day, May 4—here's how to watch it

    Disney's upcoming animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • India pushes back deadline for coal-fired utilities to adopt new emission norms

    India has pushed back deadlines for coal-fired power plants to adopt new emission norms by up to three years, and allowed utilities that miss the new target to continue operating after paying a penalty, according to a government notice. India had initially set a 2017 deadline for thermal power plants to install Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) units that cut emissions of sulphur dioxides. The new order dated April 1 from the environment ministry says plants near populous regions and the capital New Delhi will have to comply by 2022, while utilities in less polluting areas have up to 2025 to comply or retire units.

  • Photos: U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack; suspect shot dead

    A car slammed into a security barricade near the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another. The knife-wielding driver was fatally shot.

  • Officer William Evans, killed in Friday's attack at Capitol, described as 'wonderful guy'

    Capitol Police announced the loss of another officer and injuries to a second in a new attack after a 25-year-old man rammed his car into a barricade.

  • The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in April, including a new 'Law and Order'

    NBC's new "Law and Order" series, "Organized Crime," premieres on Thursday and is the most anticipated new show of April.

  • Companies Condemn Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law Amid Pressure Campaign From Advocates

    Companies are taking forceful stances against Georgia's new election law following weeks of pressure from advocates to speak out

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Suu Kyi may not be aware of Myanmar situation: lawyer

    Min Min Soe, who is representing the deposed leaders, said she was not able to inform them about what was happening outside and is not allowed to meet her clients in person.Their hearing was adjourned until April 12, Min Min Soe told reporters. Suu Kyi and Win Myint were arrested hours before the military's February 1 coup on several charges their allies say are fabricated.Her chief lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told Reuters by telephone that Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers and a detained Australian economic adviser, Sean Turnell, were charged a week ago in a Yangon court under the official secrets law, adding he learned of the new charge two days ago.A conviction under the law can carry a prison sentence of up to 14 years.Hundreds of civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

  • Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny pledge prison protest unless a doctor of his choice sees him

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday they would stage a rolling protest outside his prison next week unless he is examined by a doctor of his choice and given what they regard as proper medicine. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, has complained of acute back and leg pain and accused authorities of refusing him access to his chosen doctor and of declining to supply him with the right medicine for a condition he has joked darkly could deprive him of the use of both legs. Members of the Doctors Alliance trade union, a group the authorities regard as opposition activists, said in a video released on Friday that they would demonstrate outside Navalny's prison on Tuesday unless he gets to see the doctor he wants and the medicine he needs by the end of Monday.

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Dodgers begin season in bizarre fashion in loss to Colorado Rockies

    The Dodgers fall to the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on opening day in a bizarre game that had costly defensive mistakes.

  • Amid glow open day, cloud looms over MLB All-Star Game

    Amid the glow of baseball's opening day, there is a cloud looming over the All-Star Game still more than three months away. Georgia’s new voting law — which critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color — has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.

  • OnPolitics: The battle over 2024 has already started

    Biden has criticized efforts in Republican-led state legislatures, including Georgia's, to pass election bills making access to the ballot box more difficult.

  • Deliveroo's IPO flop may rattle tech hopefuls

    It could be a wakeup call for hopeful tech startups. Deliveroo is licking its wounds after a disastrous IPO. Its shares slumped around 30 percent on their debut Wednesday (March 31), and were still languishing at lows a day later. Market watchers say it could be confirmation that investors are growing wary of buying shares in firms that have yet to turn a profit. Because the food delivery app is not the only to struggle of late. A quarter of the top 20 equity listings this year are trading at or below their offer price. Polish e-commerce logistics firm InPost debuted strongly in Amsterdam, but is now 10% below its listing price. Cloud platform DigitalOcean sank 12% on its Wall Street debut last week. Chinese tech giant Baidu and video site Bilibili have both endured tepid listings. One analyst told Reuters the wind has turned on all tech stocks, saying investors are now keen on cheaper shares that should benefit from a global recovery. Market debuts by more traditional firms with a history of profits have fared better. UK shoemaker Dr Martens is up around a fifth on its listing price. German used-car platform AUTO1 is also well up. Hopeful firms are still lining up to do offerings, however. Dutch tech firm WeTransfer and Swedish payments company Klarna are both poised for European listings. And analysts say investors are still sitting on plenty of cash, keen to do deals. Even so, some may feel it's time to pause and assess, before committing their billions.

  • Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims belies improving labor market conditions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs, multiple filings and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.