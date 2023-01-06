Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Columbus after car stolen in Montgomery

An Alabama inmate who escaped a work detail in Montgomery has been captured in Columbus, police said.

Authorities allege Linwood Harris, 53, stole a vehicle to help in his escape.

According to police, a Columbus patrol officer saw the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Road. Police then obtained an arrest warrant for Harris.

CPD, along with the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation, found Harris at a residence in the 2200 block of Mahan Drive, officials said.

Police say Harris exited the residence and surrendered without incident.

Harris was booked into the Muscogee County Jail under a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

His extradition to Alabama is expected, according to CPD.