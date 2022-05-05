Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer had a 2-year relationship, sheriff says

The Alabama corrections officer accused of helping an inmate escape jail had a two-year relationship with him that included visits when he was in state prison, officials have revealed.

The search for Vicky White, 56, and inmate Casey White, 38, a capital murder suspect, entered its seventh day Thursday.

The escaped unfolded April 29 — the same day Vicky White was set to retire — at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, about 70 miles west of Huntsville. Vicky and Casey White are not related.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NBC’s “TODAY” show that the pair have had some kind of relationship for at least two years.

"He was here in 2020 for an arraignment, a preliminary hearing. When he finished that he went back to state prison. We do know they remained in touch while he was in state prison," Singleton said.

When pressed on the timeline, Singleton said their relationship was at least two years old but “could be older.”

He said Vicky White repeatedly drove more than two hours to the state prison in Donaldson, Alabama, to see Casey White, but he wasn't sure how many times. Logs of their visits aren’t ready for release.

So far, no one has reported seeing Vicky White, who is 5-foot-5, or Casey White, who is 6-foot-9.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Vicky White and up to $10,000 for Casey White.

Surveillance video appeared to show the pair driving in a patrol car before ditching the vehicle at a parking lot and driving in a Ford Edge getaway car the day of the escape.

Singleton said they may be heavily armed.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 in the stabbing of Connie Ridgeway, 58, and he was already in jail in connection with a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He confessed to stabbing Ridgeway and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County facility when he disappeared, according to the agency.

Vicky White “owned an AR-15, a shotgun and another pistol. Typically those would not be in her patrol car. They were her personal weapons as well as the duty weapon she carried," Singleton said. "But I think the fact that she owns them, I think it’s a fair assumption that they’re with them."

He previously said Vicky White was no longer employed with the sheriff’s office, but did not clarify whether she was fired.

“Vicky White’s employment status is currently ‘No longer employed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office,’” he said in a statement to NBC News. “Friday was her last day to work, however, her retirement papers were not finalized. This is a personnel issue that will be discussed on a later date.”

She is wanted on a charge of permitting or facilitating the escape of an inmate, according to the sheriff.

Some in the community said they were shocked by the allegations against Vicky White.

“This could happen with the best of the folks,” Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Thursday on "TODAY." “Vicky White, I would trust with my life. She’s that kind of solid person.”