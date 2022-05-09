Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer he had relationship with caught in Indiana

Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, 56, and accused murderer Casey White, 38, who have been on the run since April 29, are now in police custody.

In a press conference on Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton reported that Vicky White and Casey White have been taken in after a vehicle pursuit in Evansville, Indiana, that ended in a car crash.

NBC News reports that officers in the area were investigating — as the manhunt for the pair entered its second week — when the pursuit began. Local authorities also said that shots were fired at the scene.

Vicky White, Casey White (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Earlier on Monday, a surveillance video was released that showed the former corrections officer checking out of a local hotel the day she disappeared with the prison inmate last month.

Authorities said she checked out of a Quality Inn just hours before she and the accused murderer fled.

Casey White was originally held at Lauderdale County Jail awaiting trial for two counts of capital murder before disappearing on April 29.

The assistant director of corrections, Vicky White, no relation, had said she was taking Casey White from jail to a courthouse for a planned mental health evaluation. Investigators said there was no appointment scheduled, nor did Vicky White have a medical appointment after she dropped him off, as she had told the jail before leaving.

Casey White was serving 75 years for a slew of violent crimes. He also was awaiting trial for capital murder in the stabbing death of a 58-year-old woman.

Last week, law enforcement officials revealed that the Vicky and Casey White have a relationship spanning years.

In a statement on Thursday, Singleton said that Vicky White was in contact by phone with Casey White while he was incarcerated in a state prison in Donaldson, Alabama.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.