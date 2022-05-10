Escaped Alabama inmate and ex-corrections officer apprehended in Indiana

Escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White have been apprehended.

“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding said Monday evening.

The sheriff said the pair crashed their car after a pursuit by officers after they were found at an Evansville, Indiana, hotel. Casey White is in custody and Vicky White has been hospitalized after she shot herself.

She is in “pretty serious shape,” sheriff Wedding said.

No other shots were fired as the two were arrested.

One witness described the scene as “crazy.”

“These cats came flying by me followed by every cop in Evansville!” Cory Bradley wrote on Facebook.

News of their apprehension comes shortly after the fugitive White may have been seen at an Evansville car wash, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Vicky White, the corrections officer believed to be with Casey White, was not shown in the photos.

The 2006 Ford F-150 was seen Sunday night about 175 miles from Williamson County, Tennessee, where the pair previously abandoned a 2007 Ford Edge.

The pickup truck is now believed to be abandoned, as well.

Casey White is facing murder charges and was believed to be armed with weapons including an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

Additional charges were also filed against Vicky White on Monday. The woman is accused of forgery and identity theft after she allegedly used an alias to purchase the 2007 Ford Edge.

She had previously been accused of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Vicky White, who was an assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, allegedly helped Casey White escape on April 29 when she said she was taking him to a mental health evaluation. She then claimed to have dropped White off and was taking the rest of the day because she was not feeling well.

Investigators later learned that no mental health evaluation had been scheduled.

Vicky White was also believed to have a large amount of money after she sold her house shortly before the escape.

“She had two false IDs that we’re aware of, and I wouldn’t be shocked if she had additional or new ones now,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN on Monday.

Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, had developed a romantic relationship around 2020, the sheriff said.

