Escaped Brooks inmate found in Valdosta

Dec. 29—VALDOSTA — It wasn't a merry Christmas for one Brooks County jail escapee who was caught Dec. 25 in Valdosta.

At about 2 p.m., Valdosta police officers headed to the 200 block of West End Drive on a tip that a suspect who broke out of jail in Brooks County was there, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

The suspect fled on foot; officers surrounded the area while a police K9 unit searched for him.

Eventually the suspect was found hiding underwater in a creek. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

"These officers did a great job working together to locate and arrest this offender preventing him from escaping the justice system," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.