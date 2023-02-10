‘I escaped China’s brutal regime... then my son was kidnapped and forced to join Isis’

Abdurehim Imin Parach - Bradley Secker (Panos Pictures)

Teetering on a narrow cliff in a mountainous jungle, somewhere between southern China and Myanmar, Abdurehim Imin Parach focused on carefully placing one foot in front of the other. His life depended on it. Hundreds of feet below lay piles of suitcases and clothes – the lost belongings of people who had attempted this perilous journey before him.

‘I was shaking,’ he says. ‘It looked like no-man’s-land.’

It took four hours, in withering heat, flanked by men carrying machetes, to cross the border into Myanmar. On the other side, he was overjoyed to find wild bananas and a spring. ‘I was covered in dust and dirt but I’d never tasted water so sweet.’

Parach is one of an estimated 20,000 Uyghurs to have illegally escaped China, where they have long faced persecution. Many were assisted by traffickers who arranged fake passports, found safe houses and helped evade Chinese spies, charging tens of thousands of dollars to do so. But it is a dangerous journey.

Some people died along the way. Most who survived have horrifying tales, like Mehmet*, whose wife gave birth to their first child while hiding in an apartment during their escape. They were so terrified of the police finding them that she stuffed a towel into her mouth during labour to muffle her own screams. ‘I was crying too,’ Mehmet says. ‘I felt so awful seeing her suffering.’

Others were exploited by traffickers who stole their money; or were captured and deported to China. Those who were sent back simply disappeared, likely imprisoned, tortured or executed.

Parach’s relief at having reached safety is bittersweet. Though he made it to Turkey – a longtime Uyghur diaspora hub – his wife, Buhelchem Memet, 35, and their children were never able to join him. Worse, his eldest son, Shehidulla, 11 at the time, who was with him on part of the journey, disappeared. Months later Parach would find out the dark truth about what had happened.

He will never see Shehidulla again.

It is a sunny morning in Istanbul and Parach is sitting in a café in Sefaköy, a bustling neighbourhood. He is 47 now, a poet, and makes ends meet by doing translation work and helping Uyghurs write books. His own memoir is in the works. He has the air of a professor, with black-rimmed glasses tucked into his shirt pocket. Parach’s escape was almost a decade ago, but as he recounts it, his eyes fill with tears and he glances nervously around the empty café. ‘There are Chinese spies everywhere.’

Parach was living in Kashgar, a city on the ancient Silk Road in western China, when he fled. He had just opened a mattress factory when he received a call about a trafficking route. He decided to run – there was no other option.

It was 2013, and the Chinese government was gearing up to impose its ‘Strike Hard’ campaign, directed at Uyghurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic group living largely in Xinjiang, where they are a community of 11 million. Their oppression dates back to the 1700s, but control tightened in the 1940s after the Communist Party took power. By the time Parach was preparing to leave, restrictions were ramping up further: police had started detaining men with beards; religious materials were confiscated. The government was monitoring mobile phones and laptops, and installing facial-recognition cameras. Such surveillance would increase in the years that followed, as authorities began mass collection of DNA, iris scans and voice samples.

‘Even our kitchen knives had to be chained to cutting boards and all blades had QR codes on them,’ Parach remembers. ‘Uyghurs harboured deep-seated hatred against the Chinese government. They had complete control [of our lives].’

His own hatred of the authorities dates back to 1997, when he was arrested for various ‘crimes’, including praying and fasting, as well as studying literature with an Uyghur professor accused of having separatist views. He was detained in a secret prison, where he was forced to do gruelling work in a stone quarry that left him badly wounded. Sitting in the café today, he hides his hands in his lap, but when he raises his coffee mug, rows of pinprick scars cover them.

After his release, Parach says that his ‘political criminal’ status haunted him. ‘My wife and I moved from place to place [but] no matter where I was, the police would take me to the station and interrogate me. There was no peace.’ In 2009, he was imprisoned again – this time just because he happened to be in a city where unrest had broken out.

‘I knew we had to leave,’ he says today. ‘There was no way to have any kind of life in China.’

Chinese authorities refused to issue Parach with a passport. Others he knew had bribed police, but though he spent ¥100,000 (about £12,000) trying to do the same, he never succeeded. His only chance, he realised, was to escape illegally.

One of his prison cellmates, a teacher, had attempted to flee years earlier; he had made it to central Asia before being caught and jailed. But stories of successful escapes were bandied around too, including that of a man who made it to Turkey. So Parach started asking around for people who might help him.

One day, when Parach was delivering the first batch of mattresses produced in his factory, he received a call from a friend telling him there was a way to get out. But it meant leaving that same day. Parach rushed home to tell his wife. Despite the fact he had a family, and his business had just opened, they knew he had to go. They decided she would stay back with their five youngest children, and he would make the journey with Shehidulla. ‘People I knew had died on the way. [So] my wife said, “When you’re safely abroad, you can find a way to get us there, too.”’

Abdurehim Imin Parach - Bradley Secker (Panos Pictures)

Parach paid someone to drive him and Shehidulla the 900 miles from their home in Kashgar to Urümqi, the capital of Xinjiang. The next morning, father and son flew to Nanyang in central China, but the contact who was supposed to meet them there didn’t turn up.

A kindly Uyghur, who they met at a mosque, agreed to shelter them. It would be two weeks before the contact finally got in touch and instructed them to go to a jade market. From there, they were escorted to a building that housed dozens of other Uyghurs.

Three weeks later, Parach received a telephone call from a Uyghur in Turkey, who worked with traffickers. He instructed Parach to travel alone, without Shehidulla. No explanation was given. Parach was stunned, but he complied. ‘At that point, I was desperate to get out and did whatever I was told,’ he says.

He sent Shehidulla home, but kept begging traffickers to get his son out of China some other way, and eventually they agreed, taking $2,000 to ensure his safe passage on the first leg of the journey.

Over the next two months, Parach and 10 others were shepherded through southern China – by bus, by boat and on foot – and across the border into Myanmar, where they were driven into a border-police station. ‘We were so scared; we thought we’d been sold,’ he recalls. ‘But it turns out there was no one inside.’ He suspects that traffickers had bribed the police.

The most frightening part of the journey was near the Myanmar-Thailand border, when they crossed treacherous river rapids in a flimsy boat with a sputtering engine. ‘The current was so strong, even good swimmers probably wouldn’t have stood a chance if we capsized,’ says Parach. ‘We were prepared to say goodbye...’ The next leg, getting into Malaysia, involved crawling through a hole in the border fence.

By now, it was October, and Shehidulla soon joined Parach in Kuala Lumpur, though the reunion was short-lived; they would be separated again. Nine months later, after Parach had been hiding with little contact with the outside world, traffickers finally arranged a fake passport, allowing him to board a plane bound for Istanbul. He had made it.

Shehidulla, however, was nowhere to be found. He had flown to Istanbul too, a month earlier, posing as the son of another Uyghur man, but when Parach arrived, there was no sign of either of them. He panicked.

‘I looked everywhere,’ he says. ‘I was so desperate.’

It took months to piece together his son’s fate: Shehidulla had been kidnapped by the traffickers who helped him escape, and taken to Iraq.

Then came another twist: traffickers offered to reunite Parach with his son if he, too, went to Iraq.

‘I was numb,’ he says. ‘I felt paralysed.’ He suspected that Shehidulla was being used as leverage to draw him into Isis, or another militant organisation.

The situation would play out over three years; traffickers allowed father and son to exchange short voice messages via a mobile-phone app. Shehidulla sounded casual, almost upbeat, he says, adding that those messages were monitored by his son’s captors. At times Parach nearly acquiesced, but ultimately he decided not to go. ‘I was sure that they would not let us leave alive.’

The last time they spoke was in May 2017. Shehidulla was 14. When Parach talked to the traffickers, they told him: ‘Your son has chosen to become a martyr.’ The words chilled him.

Months later, Parach learned from another Uyghur, whose son was also in Iraq, that Shehidulla had died in a suicide attack. ‘I remembered our final conversation, when Shehidulla said he was being trained to drive…

‘I blame myself.’ Parach looks away. ‘It’s the nature of these people to exploit and kill for their own benefit. It’s my fault I didn’t see that, in my naivety and stupidity; I should have stayed away from them, and made sure they couldn’t hurt me and my son.’

The story is not an isolated one. Other Uyghur refugees report that traffickers plied them with extremist propaganda and urged them to travel to Iraq or Syria to join jihadist groups. It is unclear how many Uyghurs ended up this way and estimates vary vastly; one from 2017 put the number at 5,000.

Theories also circulate among Uyghurs: some believe that the Chinese authorities deliberately allowed Uyghurs to escape illegally, an easy way to rid the country of them. Others point out that it was to the benefit of the Chinese government if Uyghurs were forced to join Isis, as it gave Beijing an excuse to claim that they were terrorists. Why else, Uyghur exiles argue, was the illegal trafficking route open for roughly a year at the height of Isis’s power?

The route has since closed. Parach is among the last known escapees.

‘[For years] we didn’t have any kind of freedom to live the way we wanted,’ says Abdulehet Abdulaziz, 43, a shopkeeper from Ghulja, of the long heavily restricted lives led by Uyghurs in China.

Abdulehet Abdulaziz - Bradley Secker (Panos Pictures)

He says police forced him to sell alcohol in his corner shop, which went against his Muslim faith. When he faked bankruptcy to avoid stocking it, police accused him of ‘extremism’ and ‘wrong political thought’. Harassment intensified: he was threatened with 15 years’ imprisonment for having videos about Islam on his computer, narrowly escaping arrest by giving police his new car.

Until then he says he was barely political – a family man leading a quiet life. ‘I was a peaceful person trying to practise my religion,’ he says. But pressure from ‘the Chinese government… made me hostile towards them’.

Eventually, he fled to Turkey with his two sons, but never found a way for his wife and their daughter, now nine, to join them.

The persecution of Uyghurs drew global attention with the expansion of China’s network of so-called ‘re-education camps’ in recent years. More than one million Uyghurs and people from other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang are believed to have been held between 2017 and 2020. Hundreds of thousands more have been imprisoned for praying, fasting and other activities considered by the government to be extremist crimes. Former detainees recount being tortured in the camps – some say they were electrocuted with cattle prods, or forced to take medication that they believe made them infertile; others say they were beaten and raped.

China has defended the camps as necessary to reform ‘would-be’ terrorists. The Chinese embassy in London denied all allegations of human-rights violations and forced labour, saying that ‘at present, Xinjiang is at its best in history’, and that there are ‘active efforts to eliminate terrorist threats’.

Beijing previously said that everyone had ‘graduated’ from re-education in Xinjiang by 2019. But Telegraph investigations in the region and interviews with former detainees, along with police files leaked by hackers, indicate that many of those held were sent to prison or forced into labour. It is believed that camps still exist in remote locations. Even those who have been released live under heavy surveillance. This, some Uyghurs tell me, feels like being in an open prison.

In 2021, the UK Parliament declared that Uyghurs and other ethnic-minority groups in China were suffering ‘crimes against humanity and genocide’. Earlier that year, the UK Government, along with the US, the EU and Canada, sanctioned four Chinese officials: assets were frozen and they were banned from certain countries. China responded with its own sanctions. Nearly two years on, it’s unclear whether the lives of Uyghurs in Xinjiang have been improved by sanctions.

Eysajan Hekim, 39, was detained for a month in a re-education camp in 2017 after travelling to Malaysia to buy halal goods to sell in his import-export business, activity that marked him as a potential ‘terrorist’. He recalls dozens of prisoners squeezed into a cell so small that they had to sleep facing the same direction. Torture and interrogations were, he says, part of daily life: electric shocks, beatings with wet towels to cause internal injuries while leaving no external marks. ‘We were treated like animals,’ Eysajan says. ‘We were starving; we quenched the hunger with water. But we couldn’t [wash] as there was no soap.’

One prisoner was, he recalls, chained to a huge block of stone and forced to drag it along whenever he moved. ‘He begged to be released; I can’t forget his pleas.’

Before this, he had been held in a detention centre, where he was strapped to a ‘tiger chair’, a metal contraption that can contort the body into painful positions, kept there for two days.

He was released after agreeing to spy on Uyghurs in Turkey – he says he only assented as a way out of prison, and out of China, never intending to do it. Later he sought asylum in Germany, where he now lives with his wife and their five children, aged between four and 18.

Eysajan Hekim was tortured and interrogated on a daily basis - Alessandra Schellnegger

Today he struggles with guilt. He especially misses his father, who is 73. ‘The longer we can’t see relatives, the heavier [the burden] feels, to the point where we sometimes think maybe we shouldn’t have abandoned them.

‘But other times we’re so happy that we now live in a place where we have our freedom.’

Life after settling abroad is not without its difficulties, as Uyghurs adapt to new languages and traditions.

Mehmet, 38, who resettled in Turkey, worries about losing his heritage. He fled with his wife in November 2013, making a 10-month journey across Asia, after being repeatedly targeted by Chinese secret police. Now, he teaches their children Uyghur at home in hopes of retaining their native language, and tells them about other traditions.

For Eysajan, learning a new language is tough. Every day he writes a new German word on a whiteboard for the family to memorise, but some are especially confusing, like ‘ja’, which means ‘yes’ in German but sounds the same as ‘no’ in Uyghur.

Western customs can also be confusing: he was surprised to see a dog-walker pick up her pet’s excrement. ‘I went home and googled it, and was shocked that there is a law, and you can be fined if you don’t pick it up – to approach dog poop [in Xinjiang] would be unthinkable!’

Mostly though, he is just grateful to be safe, and to be able to practise his religion. At the end of our conversation, he excuses himself to attend Friday noon prayers, something he could never have done in China.

Now, the greatest worry for Uyghurs living abroad is the threat of being forced back home. China routinely pressures other governments to deport ‘suspects’. Authorities have also targeted Uyghurs living abroad by threatening family members in China.

Abdulla Tohti Arish, 39, a former teacher, sought asylum and settled in Stuttgart. Now, he regularly stages protests there to draw attention to human-rights abuses in China. He says that authorities confiscated the passports of his wife and children back in China. His wife was also imprisoned for receiving a money transfer from him. Other relatives have been detained too: ‘My father, sister, brother-in-law, his father’ – he ticks off a long list.

Abdulla Tohti Arish - Alessandra Schellnegger

Uyghurs living in Turkey, meanwhile, are concerned about an extradition deal between Turkey and China, signed in 2017, which is awaiting ratification by Ankara.

Parach believes he could be executed if sent back; he hopes to leave Turkey and settle elsewhere in Europe, or in North America, even if it means using another dangerous route.

‘I feel a lot of hatred towards the [Chinese] government, the Communist Party… I hope for some kind of revenge at some point,’ he admits. ‘They destroyed my life, the lives of my children and my family, and the lives of many, many Uyghurs.’

He is particularly concerned about the family he left behind. Calling his wife would put her at risk so, for years, he checked Chinese social media for signs that she was still alive. In October 2015, she suddenly stopped posting. ‘I was worried she had been arrested.’ He later discovered that she was sentenced to nine years in prison for purported ‘links’ to a terrorist organisation.

Another of his sons has died in a road accident after being hit by a police car. He knows nothing more of the safety of his four surviving children, including his daughter Shahida, a 10-month-old baby when he left.

On his darkest days, Parach wonders whether he should have stayed. At times he bitterly regrets trusting the traffickers. He puts it like this: ‘If I go live in the woods with a tiger, can I blame the tiger afterwards for biting me? That’s their nature… I should have known better.’

His residence permit in Turkey is due to expire within weeks of our conversation; he has had no response to his request for an extension. But wherever he is – in Turkey, or on the road – he is plagued by memories of what he left behind. ‘Everything I do, [all of the poetry] I write, is connected to my home,’ he says.

‘If I ever have the chance to go home, I would lay down and hug the ground.’

In his most recent volume of poetry, he captures his homesickness: ‘My tears leak drop by drop… Everything seems so strange to me, even though I try to comfort myself,’ he writes.

‘My homeland, I miss you so much.’

Additional reporting and translation by Rune Steenberg

*Mehmet’s name has been changed