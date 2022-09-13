Escaped convict arrested, found asleep in a stolen car from Orlando, authorities say

An escaped convict was arrested Monday after troopers found him asleep in a stolen Orlando vehicle in Hillsborough County, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.

At around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a call about a stolen 2021 Mazda CX5 SUV at a rest stop on Interstate 75 at mile marker 238, said the FHP’s Lt. Steve Gaskins. The Mazda had been taken during the overnight hours in Orlando and was reported missing by Orlando Police at around 4:30 a.m. The New York owner of the vehicle received a location alert from the vehicle and told authorities of its position, Gaskins said.

Troopers arrived and found the vehicle with a sleeping man inside. The man refused to come out of the Mazda several times but eventually complied with Troopers. Then, the man repeatedly supplied false identifying information, but troopers were able to determine the man was Quinton Deishawn Lampkin, a 23-year-old, who had escaped from a Tarpon Springs Department of Corrections work detail on Sept. 5, Gaskins said.

Lamkin was arrested and taken to Hillsborough County Jail. The New York man responded to the rest area and recovered his vehicle.

