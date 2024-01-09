Escaped detainee from Grant County captured at Indianapolis motel

A detainee from Grant County was apprehended at a motel in Indianapolis after escaping from a work crew Monday morning, according to authorities.

Charles Gerstorff, 30, escaped while the supervising sheriff deputy was distracted performing another task. The work crew was at the City of Marion Animal Care and Control building, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The escape occurred around 7:50 a.m. Monday. Gerstorff was jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth and violation of probation. He is now facing two charges of escape from lawful detention, jail records show.

On Monday at about 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office released an update that Gerstorff was apprehended at a motel on North Shadeland Avenue, roughly 70 miles from where he escaped.

An attorney for Gerstorff listed in online court records did not immediately return a request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the escapee or any accomplices is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 765-668-8168 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Escaped Indiana detainee caught at motel in Indianapolis