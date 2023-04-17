Escaped emu evades police, leads them on a 20-mile chase after jumping a seven-foot fence
MeeMoo jumped a seven-foot fence after getting spooked by a logging truck. His owner installed a new nine-foot fence, but MeeMoo also jumped it.
While these are usually the tell-tale signs of crisis, the small city of Harriman, Tennessee, witnessed a different kind of community-wide commotion on Wednesday when a local man's pet emu escaped and prompted a slow-speed police chase to capture the giant bird. "People were calling in that it was in their yard, and the first part of the morning, officers would go check and wouldn't see him," Harriman police chief Baron Tapp said. The emu at the center of the commotion was MeeMoo of Harriman.
A therapy emu sparked a five hour rescue mission involving the police and RSPCA after it jumped over a fence and went on the run for a mile.
The emu, who clocked speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, took police on a 20-mile chase through the small town of Harriman, Tennessee.
